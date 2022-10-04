86°F
jeff_german
8-month-old among 4 family members kidnapped at gunpoint

The Associated Press
October 4, 2022 - 8:02 am
 
Updated October 4, 2022 - 1:00 pm
The Merced County Sheriff’s Office released photos of a possible suspect in the kidnapping of ...
The Merced County Sheriff’s Office released photos of a possible suspect in the kidnapping of four members of a family, including Aroohi Dheri, an 8-month-old child, on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Merced, Calif. (Merced County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook)
Aroohi Dheri (Merced County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook)
Jasdeep Singh (Merced County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook)
Amandeep Singh (Merced County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook)
Jasleen Kaur, from left, Jasdeep Singh and Aroohi Dheri (Merced County Sheriff’s Office via F ...
Jasleen Kaur, from left, Jasdeep Singh and Aroohi Dheri (Merced County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook)
MERCED, Calif. — A Sikh family, including an 8-month-old child, was kidnapped at gunpoint from their gas station in central California by a man who destroyed evidence to cover his tracks, authorities and a community organization said Tuesday.

Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said the suspect took the baby, Aroohi Dheri; the child’s mother, Jasleen Kaur, 27; father Jasdeep Singh, 36; and uncle Amandeep Singh, 39 on Monday.

“We have no motivation behind it. We just know that they are gone,” Warnke said in a briefing posted on the department’s Facebook page.

Warnke said the kidnapper took the family from a business in the city of Madera but that he has made no ransom demands or contact of any kind.

Warnke wouldn’t identify the type of business the family was taken from but Naindeep Singh, executive director of Jakara Movement, a Punjabi Sikh community organization in central California, said their family told him they were taken from their gas station and convenience store.

“They were in shock and worried about the family and the baby. They are in a lot of grief,” Singh said.

Singh said the family has asked for privacy.

The sheriff’s department released two still images from surveillance footage of a possible suspect and asked for the public’s help in identifying the man. He’s seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark shorts and a light blue disposable face mask.

The sheriff said detectives believe the suspect destroyed unspecified evidence in an attempt to cover his tracks.

Merced is a city of 86,000 people about 125 miles (200 kilometers) southeast of San Francisco in the San Joaquin Valley.

