8 of 17 hikers trapped by flash flood in Arizona rescued

Rescuers in southeastern Arizona worked late into Sunday night to rescue 17 hikers stranded by a flash flood.

PHOENIX — Rescuers in southeastern Arizona say they expect to work late into the night to lead all 17 hikers stranded by a flash flood to safety.

By late Sunday, a Pima County Sheriff’s Department helicopter had rescued eight people, including a 4-year-old boy, from raging waters after heavy rains. Deputies say rescue teams hiking to the others plan to walk them out when the water subsides in the area 25 miles northeast of Tucson.

Officials said one of the remaining nine may have to be airlifted due to his location at Tanque Verde Falls in Redington Pass.

Ten members of an extended family were killed eight days ago by a flash flood in Tonto National Forest about 190 miles north of Sunday’s Pima County flooding.

Tanque Verde Falls, Arizona