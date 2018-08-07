8 people hurt, 3 animals killed by softball-sized hail in Colorado

A powerful storm pummeled a zoo in southern Colorado with large hail, injuring at least eight people and killing three animals.

Hail sends 8 people to the hospital, kills animals at zoo in Colorado Springs, Colo. (CBS Denver)

The Broadmoor Hotel employee Carlton Burton shovels leaves and hail after a storm Monday damaged trees, vehicles and buildings in the Colorado Springs, Colo., area. (Jerilee Bennett/The Gazette via AP)

Hail the size of baseballs lie on the ground near The Broadmoor Hotel in Colorado Springs, Colo., after a storm hit parts of El Paso County, Monday. (Jerilee Bennett/The Gazette via AP)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A powerful storm pummeled a zoo in southern Colorado with large hail, injuring at least eight people and killing three animals.

Jenny Koch, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s marketing director, told The Denver Post that two vultures and a duck were killed during the 15-minute hailstorm in Colorado Springs on Monday afternoon.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department said at least eight people were being treated for traumatic injuries, but additional details were not released. About 3,400 guests were at the zoo at the time.

JUST IN: Softball-sized hail injures people at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo: https://t.co/QT7ctY8riX — The Denver Post (@denverpost) August 6, 2018

The Colorado Springs Gazette reported the storm knocked out power to nearly 2,000 customers in the area, and heavy rain and debris forced the closure of U.S. Highway 24 west of Manitou Springs.

The Broadmoor Hotel and resort also was pounded by hail, and staff members are assessing the damage.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted that the victims were being treated for traumatic injuries. Additional details about the victims and their injuries have not been released.

Fire officials asked that everyone at the zoo remain in place until they can be taken to a reunification center. None of the children attending a zoo camp was injured.