Nation and World

8-year-old believed killed by Hamas may be alive

By Brian Niemietz New York Daily News
November 7, 2023 - 6:57 am
 
Family members of hostages and missing persons, and their supporters, call for government actio ...
Family members of hostages and missing persons, and their supporters, call for government action and to bring the hostages home at a protest outside The Knesset on Nov. 6, 2023, in Jerusalem. (Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images/TNS)

Emily Hand, the 8-year-old Irish-Israeli girl believed to have been killed when Hamas terrorists attacked Israel last month, may still be alive.

Hand was visiting Kibbutz Be’eri on Oct. 7 when Hamas terrorists crossed into southern Israel leaving at least 100 people dead and 70 missing. According to Irish media outlet RTE, DNA testing indicated Hand wasn’t among the murdered. Her family was reportedly told last week there’s a “high possibility” she’s being held hostage in Gaza. The Irish embassy also believes that’s the case.

Emily Hand’s father told CNN after the raid that his daughter’s death was the best-case scenario.

“She was either dead or in Gaza, and if you know anything about what they do to people in Gaza, that is worse than death,” Tom Hand said. “The way they treat you, they’d have no food, they’d have no water, she’d be in a dark room filled with Christ knows how many people and terrified every minute, hour, day and possibly years to come. So death was a blessing. An absolute blessing.”

Emily’s sister Natalie Hand told Israeli TV she wants her sibling to know they’re doing everything possible to bring her home.

Hamas is believed to be holding more than 240 hostages taken from Israel during its surprise terrorist invasion that killed 1,400.

Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz speaks during a news conference at Chabad of Southwest B ...
U.S. congresswomen at odds
By Anthony Man South Florida Sun Sentinel

U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz condemned U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s use of a “phrase (that) means eradicating Israel and Jews.”

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (left) poses for a photograph with Turkish Foreign Minis ...
Blinken visit more labor than payoff
By Courtney McBride and Iain Marlow Bloomberg News

Antony Blinken’s calls for humanitarian “pauses” in the assault of the Gaza Strip were met with more air attacks and ground operations.

Israel's Iron Dome air defense system intercepts rockets launched from Gaza on Oct. 11, 2023. ( ...
Aid request would double defenses
By Tony Capaccio and Jennifer Jacobs Bloomberg News

The Biden administration’s $14 billion aid request for Israel would significantly expand its missile defenses.

10/20/2023, Washington, DC, united states. U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib delivers a passionate speech ...
Tlaib defends using Palestinian chant
By Myesha Johnson The Detroit News

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s defense of a phrase used by Palestinians in connection with the war between Israel and Hamas is drawing condemnation from critics.

