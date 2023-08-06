99°F
Nation and World

$82M nothing to sneeze at, SuperLotto Plus winner likely to say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 5, 2023 - 8:58 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It may not be $1.55 billion, but, heck, $82 million isn’t bad for a jackpot.

A single ticket sold at the Spring Valley Market in Victorville, California, won the state’s SuperLotto Plus drawing Saturday night.

The winning numbers were 17, 19, 23, 31, 33 and Superball 14.

The odds of winning a SuperLotto Plus jackpot are about 1 in 41.4 million, according to the website. The Mega Millions odds are about 1 in 302 million.

Nobody has won the Mega Millions jackpot since mid-April, 31 consecutive drawings, leaving the Tuesday night drawing worth an estimated $1.55 billion, the fourth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S.history.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on X.

