$82M nothing to sneeze at, SuperLotto Plus winner likely to say

A single ticket sold at the Spring Valley Market in Victorville, California, won the state’s SuperLotto Plus drawing Saturday night.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It may not be $1.55 billion, but, heck, $82 million isn’t bad for a jackpot.

The winning numbers were 17, 19, 23, 31, 33 and Superball 14.

The odds of winning a SuperLotto Plus jackpot are about 1 in 41.4 million, according to the website. The Mega Millions odds are about 1 in 302 million.

Nobody has won the Mega Millions jackpot since mid-April, 31 consecutive drawings, leaving the Tuesday night drawing worth an estimated $1.55 billion, the fourth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S.history.

