76°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Nation and World

87 runners rescued as snowstorm slams Utah race

The Associated Press
October 10, 2021 - 4:41 pm
 
(The Associated Press)
(The Associated Press)

FARMINGTON, Utah — An unexpected snowstorm forced the rescue of dozens of runners in a long-distance trail race in the mountains of northern Utah.

None of the 87 or so runners rescued Saturday was hospitalized though several were treated for hypothermia and one was hurt in a fall, according to Davis County Sheriff Kelly Sparks.

“We feel very fortunate today that there were no serious injuries,” Sparks said.

The 50-mile race in the Francis Peak area between Ogden and Salt Lake City began at 5 a.m. Severe weather struck around four hours later. Some runners were wearing just shorts and a T-shirt, authorities said.

Race organizers had told runners to expect rain but the rain turned to snow, runner Kelcey McClung Stowell said.

“We thought, ‘We’ll be OK once we get to Francis Peak and then we start coming down the mountain. We’ll be out of the snow and it’ll be fine,’ ” Stowell said. “But it just turned terrible. It was just like a blizzard up there.”

Temperatures plummeted to 20 degrees Fahrenheit while as much as 18 inches of snow fell in strong wind.

Rescuers using snowmobiles and other vehicles caught up with runners on the route and got them out of the mountains, KSL-TV reported.

All runners were accounted for by 2:45 p.m.

MOST READ
1
Former Raiders great admits comment could cost Gruden his job
Former Raiders great admits comment could cost Gruden his job
2
$164K slots jackpot hits in Las Vegas Valley
$164K slots jackpot hits in Las Vegas Valley
3
Mexican restaurant closing on Strip
Mexican restaurant closing on Strip
4
Man arrested in murder of Henderson mom
Man arrested in murder of Henderson mom
5
Dream hotel-casino landing next to Las Vegas airport
Dream hotel-casino landing next to Las Vegas airport
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Joe Biden waits to speak on the North Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, ...
Biden won’t block Trump documents from Jan. 6 committee
By Eric Tucker, Mary Clare Jalonick and Zeke Miller The Associated Press

President Joe Biden will not block a tranche of documents sought by a House committee’s investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, setting up a showdown with former President Donald Trump, who has pledged to try to keep records from his time in the White House from being turned over to investigators.

A combo of file images of Novaya Gazeta editor Dmitry Muratov, left, and of Rappler CEO and Exe ...
Nobel Peace Prize awarded to journalists from Philippines, Russia
By Vladimir Isachenkov, Kiko Rosario and Vanessa Gera The Associated Press

Journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov won the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for their fight for freedom of expression in countries where reporters have faced attacks, harassment and even murder.

This aerial photo shows Arch Canyon within Bears Ears National Monument on May 8, 2017, in Utah ...
Utah national monuments cut by Trump to be restored
By Lindsay Whitehurst and Matthew Daly The Associated Press

President Joe Biden will restore two sprawling national monuments in Utah that have been at the center of a long-running public lands dispute.

FILE - A Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 file photo of a Nobel medal displayed during a ceremony in New Y ...
Tanzanian writer awarded Nobel literature prize
By The Associated Press

Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature for works that explore the legacies of imperialism on uprooted individuals.

Zion National Park in Utah (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shootings near Zion National Park lead to lockdown, arrest
The Associated Press

A man who is suspected of shooting at vehicles and causing a lockdown of a tourist town outside of Zion National Park in southern Utah was apprehended Wednesday night, authorities said.

Demonstrators gather outside the Lloyd D George Courthouse during a March for Reproductive Righ ...
Texas ordered to suspend new law banning most abortions
By Paul J. Weber The Associated Press

A federal judge on Wednesday ordered Texas to suspend the most restrictive abortion law in the U.S., which since September has banned most abortions in the nations second-most populous state.