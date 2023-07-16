$875M Powerball prize elusive; jackpots top $1.5B Monday, Tuesday

A ticket sold at The Lotto Store in Primm matched all 5 regular numbers for more than $62,000, according to the California Lottery.

FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a Monday Powerball drawing on Nov. 7, 2022, at a convenience store in Renfrew, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Another drawing with0ut big winners. And now back-t0-back lottery jackpots will be worth more than $1.5 billion.

There were no jackpot winners in the $875 million Powerball jackpot Saturday evening.

They winning numbers were 2-9-43-55-57 with a Powerball of 18.

There were no winners in the first of two lottery jackpots totalling $1.4 billion this weekend when the $560 million Mega Millions (estimated cash of $281.1 million) jackpot was drawn Friday with winning numbers of 10-24-48-51-66 and a Mega Millions ball of 15.

No winning tickets have been sold in Powerball or Mega Millions since mid-April.

The Monday Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $900 million ($465.1 million cash) while the Tuesday Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $640 million ($328.1 million cash).

Your odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302 million while the Powerball says its odds are 1 in 292 million, according to the respective websites.

Tickets cost $2 for each lottery and are not sold in Nevada. The closest location is at The Lotto Store in Primm, just across the Nevada state line. Arizona outlets also sell lottery tickets.

