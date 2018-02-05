9/11 conspirator sues, claims ‘psychological torture’ in prison

The only person convicted in the United States in connection with the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks is suing President Donald Trump over conditions at a federal prison where he alleges he experiences “psychological torture” while kept in total isolation.

Al-Qaida member Zacarias Moussaoui is the only person convicted in the United States in connection with the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. (Sherburne County Sheriff Office)

Zacarias Moussaoui has filed handwritten petitions in federal courts in Oklahoma and Colorado in which he accuses federal authorities of attempting to cover up the “true” Sept. 11 conspirators. It’s Moussaoui’s latest lawsuit.

The 49-year-old attended flight school in Oklahoma before the attacks. He left Oklahoma for Minnesota in 2001 and was in custody when 19 hijackers carried out the attacks.

Moussaoui pleaded guilty in April 2005 to conspiring with the hijackers to kill Americans and is serving a life prison sentence at the Supermax federal penitentiary in Florence, Colorado.