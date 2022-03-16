70°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Nation and World

9 dead in crash involving New Mexico college’s golf teams

By Jill Bleed The Associated Press
March 16, 2022 - 9:22 am
 
Updated March 16, 2022 - 10:06 am
Emergency responders work the scene of a fatal crash late Tuesday, March 15, 2022 in Andrews Co ...
Emergency responders work the scene of a fatal crash late Tuesday, March 15, 2022 in Andrews County, Texas. A vehicle carrying members of the University of the Southwest's golf teams collided head-on with a pickup truck in West Texas, killing multiple people, authorities said. (NewsWest 9 KWES-TV via AP)
Emergency responders work the scene of a fatal crash late Tuesday, March 15, 2022 in Andrews Co ...
Emergency responders work the scene of a fatal crash late Tuesday, March 15, 2022 in Andrews County, Texas. A vehicle carrying members of the University of the Southwest's golf teams collided head-on with a pickup truck in West Texas, killing multiple people, authorities said. (NewsWest 9 KWES-TV via AP)
Emergency responders work the scene of a fatal crash late Tuesday, March 15, 2022 in Andrews Co ...
Emergency responders work the scene of a fatal crash late Tuesday, March 15, 2022 in Andrews County, Texas. A vehicle carrying members of the University of the Southwest's golf teams collided head-on with a pickup truck in West Texas, killing multiple people, authorities said. (NewsWest 9 KWES-TV via AP)
Emergency responders work the scene of a fatal crash late Tuesday, March 15, 2022 in Andrews Co ...
Emergency responders work the scene of a fatal crash late Tuesday, March 15, 2022 in Andrews County, Texas. A vehicle carrying members of the University of the Southwest's golf teams collided head-on with a pickup truck in West Texas, killing multiple people, authorities said. (NewsWest 9 KWES-TV via AP)
Emergency responders work the scene of a fatal crash late Tuesday, March 15, 2022 in Andrews Co ...
Emergency responders work the scene of a fatal crash late Tuesday, March 15, 2022 in Andrews County, Texas. A vehicle carrying members of the University of the Southwest's golf teams collided head-on with a pickup truck in West Texas, killing multiple people, authorities said. (NewsWest 9 KWES-TV via AP)

Nine people died in a fiery, head-on collision in West Texas, including six students and a coach from a New Mexico university who were returning home from a golf tournament, authorities said.

A pickup truck crossed the center line of a two-lane road in Andrews County, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of the New Mexico state line on Tuesday evening and crashed into a van carrying members of the University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf teams, said Sgt. Steven Blanco of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Six students and a faculty member were killed in the crash along with the driver and a passenger in the pickup truck, Blanco said. Two students were taken in critical condition by helicopter to a hospital in Lubbock, about 110 miles (180 kilometers) to the northeast.

“It’s a very tragic scene,” Blanco said. “It’s very, very tragic.”

The National Transportation Safety Board will send a 12-member “go team” to the crash site, including experts in human performance, vehicle and motor carrier factors and accident reconstruction, agency spokesman Eric Weiss said. The team is expected to arrive late Wednesday afternoon or early evening, he said.

The University of the Southwest is a private, Christian college located in Hobbs, New Mexico, near the state’s border with Texas.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said on Facebook that she is “deeply saddened” by the loss of life.

“This is a terrible accident. As we await additional information from authorities, my prayers are with the community and the loved ones of all those involved,” she said.

The teams were taking part in a tournament at Midland College, about 315 miles (505 kilometers) west of Dallas.

“We are still learning the details about the accident but we are devastated and deeply saddened to learn about the loss of our students’ lives and their coach,” University President Quint Thurman said in a statement.

The university said on Twitter that it was working to notify family members of those involved in the crash, and that counseling and religious services would be available on campus.

Midland College, which hosted the golf tournament, said Wednesday’s play would be canceled because of the crash. Eleven schools are participating in the event.

“All of the players and their coaches from the participating schools met together early this morning,” Midland College athletic director Forrest Allen said in a statement Wednesday. “We were all shocked to learn of this tragedy, and our thoughts and prayers are with USW as they grieve this terrible loss.”

The crash happened in the same area — but not the same roadway — where three people were killed in November when a pickup truck crashed into a school bus carrying members of the Andrews High School band.

The high school’s band director, the school bus driver and the driver of the pickup truck all died in that crash.

MOST READ
1
Raiders play waiting game on top free-agent target
Raiders play waiting game on top free-agent target
2
Raiders to cut key lineman, fill need at defensive tackle
Raiders to cut key lineman, fill need at defensive tackle
3
Luxury housing project taking shape at former Bonnie Springs Ranch
Luxury housing project taking shape at former Bonnie Springs Ranch
4
Illinois man hits $1M jackpot at Strip casino
Illinois man hits $1M jackpot at Strip casino
5
PGA Tour messed with integrity of Players Championship
PGA Tour messed with integrity of Players Championship
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this image from video provided by the House Television, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelens ...
Zelenskyy tells US Congress, ‘We need you right now’
By Lisa Mascaro The Associated Press

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cited Pearl Harbor and the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 on Wednesday as he appealed to the U.S. Congress to do more to help Ukraine’s fight against Russia.

FILE - A man carries combat gear as he leaves Poland to fight in Ukraine, at the border crossin ...
Foreign fighters in Ukraine await weapons in chaos of war
By Susie Blann and Elaine Ganley The Associated Press

The Ukrainian president’s call for foreign volunteers to join an international brigade to help bolster his country’s defense with a new layer of resistance to Russia’s invasion is for now a ragtag army.

A woman with her belongings and food, sits on a chair in an improvised shelter in a subway whil ...
US official: Russia seeking military aid from China
By Aamer Madhani and Josh Boak The Associated Press

The request heightened tensions about the ongoing war ahead of a Monday meeting in Rome between top aides for the U.S. and Chinese governments.

FILE - Ukrainian emergency employees and volunteers carry an injured pregnant woman from a mate ...
Woman, baby didn’t survive Russia attack on maternity ward
By Mstyslav Chernov The Associated Press

The woman was rushed to another hospital where doctors labored to keep her alive. Realizing she was losing her baby, medics said, she cried out to them, “Kill me now!”

A Russian army tank moves through a street on the outskirts of Mariupol, Ukraine, Friday, March ...
Russians strike military range close to border with Poland
By Mstyslav Chernov and Yuras Karmanau The Associated Press

Russian forces carried out an air strike on a military range near Lviv in western Ukraine, expanding its offensive closer to the border with Poland.

President Joe Biden announces that along with the European Union and the Group of Seven countri ...
US downgrades Russia trade status, bans alcohol and seafood
By Zeke Miller, Josh Boak and Chris Megerian The Associated Press

The broad trade shift, which revokes the “most favored nation” status for Russia, is being taken in coordination with the European Union and Group of Seven countries.