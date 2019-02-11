9 injured when DUI suspect plows into Southern California crowd

Fullerton Police investigate an early-morning accident that injured several pedestrians, Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Fullerton, Calif. (Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register via AP)

Heather Barclay, an accident investigator with the Fullerton Police Department, recovers a purse that was lodged underneath a pickup truck in the aftermath of a car accident, Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Fullerton, Calif. (Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register via AP)

Heather Barclay, bottom left, an accident investigator with the Fullerton Police Department, gathers evidence from an early-morning accident involving a suspected DUI driver on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Fullerton, Calif. (Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register via AP)

FULLERTON, Calif. — Witnesses and emergency responders lifted a pickup truck off people trapped when a driver plowed into a crowd on a sidewalk in Southern California early Sunday, injuring at least nine, authorities said.

Police arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs after the truck crashed into a popular area of Fullerton filled with people leaving bars and restaurants shortly before closing time.

“It was a very chaotic scene,” police Lt. Jon Radus said.

The Toyota Tacoma jumped the curb, struck people and then crashed into a tree, Radus said. Some of the victims were trapped under the truck.

“One of the girls was screaming, ‘Help, help!’” bystander Sohrab Gill said. “I saw some blood coming out of her nose.”

Injuries ranged from moderate to critical and the victims are between 18 and 49 years old, the Orange County Register reported.

Christopher Solis of Anaheim was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI causing great bodily injury. It wasn’t known if he has an attorney.