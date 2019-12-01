42°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

9 killed, 3 hurt in South Dakota plane crash, officials say

The Associated Press
November 30, 2019 - 10:32 pm
 

CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. — Authorities say nine people have been killed after a plane crashed in South Dakota.

Peter Knudson with the National Transportation Safety Board tells The Associated Press 12 people were aboard the Pilatus PC-12 when it crashed about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, shortly after taking off from Chamberlain, about 140 miles west of Sioux Falls.

Knudson says nine people were killed and three were injured. The single-engine plane was bound for Idaho Falls, Idaho.

Media reports say Chamberlain and central south-central South Dakota were under a winter storm warning at the time of the crash.

Knudson says weather will be among several factors NTSB investigators will review, but no cause has yet been determined. He says inclement weather is making travel to the site difficult.

No further information was immediately available.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This Nov. 25, 2019 photo shows marijuana on display at Arbors Wellness in the medical marijuana ...
Michigan, Illinois set to begin recreational pot sales
By David Eggert and Kathleen Foody The Associated Press

Both Michigan and Illinois, which allows sales starting on Jan. 1, are officially joining nine other states that broadly allow marijuana sales.

This undated photo provided by West Midlands Police shows Usman Khan. UK counterterrorism polic ...
Focus is on early release of terror convict in London stabbings
By Gregory Katz The Associated Press

The attack raises questions for Britain’s government and security services. Police said Usman Khan was convicted in 2012 of terrorism offenses and released in December 2018.

Street signs are covered in snow in north Flagstaff, Ariz., Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. A powerful s ...
Wintry weather troubles holiday weekend travelers around US
By Anita Snow The Associated Press

A powerful storm making its way east from California is expected to bring intensifying snow and ice to the Midwest during the year’s busiest travel weekend.

Smoke from an explosion at the TPC Group plant is seen Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, in Port Neches ...
Evacuation order for 50K lifted as huge Texas plant fire ‘contained’
By Paul Weber The Associated Press

“We are in a position to say it’s contained. We feel comfortable with the efforts that have been made by our firefighters,” Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick said at a news conference in Port Neches, about 80 miles east of Houston.

A demonstrator "plays dead" during climate change protest outside the Johannesburg St ...
Global frenzy of Black Friday not welcome by all
By Angela Charlton and Sylvie Corbet The Associated Press

The U.S. sales phenomenon has spread to retailers across the world in recent years with such force that it’s prompting a backlash from some activists, politicians and even consumers.

Armed police at the scene of an incident on London Bridge in central London following a police ...
2 dead, others injured in stabbing on London Bridge
By Jill Lawless and Danica Kirka The Associated Press

A man wearing a fake explosive vest stabbed several people in what police are treating as a terrorist attack Friday on London Bridge.