88°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

9 killed in Ohio, 2nd mass shooting in less than 24 hours

The Associated Press
August 4, 2019 - 2:45 am
 

DAYTON, Ohio — Nine people in Ohio have been killed in the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than 24 hours, and the suspected shooter is also deceased, police said.

Dayton police tweeted that an active shooter situation began in the Oregon District at 1 a.m., but that officers nearby were able to “put an end to it quickly.” At least 16 others were taken to local hospitals with injuries, police said.

The suspected shooter’s identity has not been released.

Miami Valley Hospital spokeswoman Terrea Little said 16 victims have been received at the hospital, but she couldn’t confirm their conditions. Kettering Health Network spokeswoman Elizabeth Long said multiple victims from a shooting had been brought to system hospitals, but didn’t have details on how many.

With a population of around 140,000 Dayton is in western Ohio, around 55 miles northeast of Cincinnati, 75 miles west of Columbus and 120 miles east of Indianapolis. The Oregon District is a historic neighborhood near downtown Dayton that’s home to entertainment options, including bars, restaurants and theaters. Police have not said where in the district the shooting took place.

The FBI is assisting with the investigation. A family assistance center will be set up at the Dayton Convention Center.

The Ohio shooting came hours after a young man opened fire in a crowded El Paso, Texas, shopping area, leaving 20 dead and more than two dozen injured. Just days before, on July 28, a 19-year-old shot and killed three people, including two children, at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Northern California.

The El Paso shooting was the 21st mass killing in the United States in 2019, according to the AP/USATODAY/Northeastern University mass murder database that tracks all U.S. homicides since 2006 involving four or more people killed — not including the offender — over a short period of time regardless of weapon, location, victim-offender relationship or motive. That makes Sunday’s shooting in Dayton the 22nd mass killed in the U.S. this year.

The first 20 mass killings in the U.S. in 2019 claimed 96 lives.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman, right greets John Mackey, chief of police of Edgewater, ...
Dog the Bounty Hunter urges burglary suspect to surrender
By Colleen Slevin The Associated Press

Reality TV star Duane “Dog” Chapman is calling on the person who broke into a Colorado business he owns and stole show merchandise and items belonging to his late wife to turn himself in.

Walmart employees react after an active shooter opened fire at the store in El Paso, Texas, Sat ...
20 dead, more than 2 dozen injured in El Paso shooting
By Cedar Attanasio, Michael Balsamo and Diana Heidgerd The Associated Press

Twenty people were killed and more than two dozen injured in a shooting Saturday in a busy shopping area in the Texas border town of El Paso, the state’s governor said.

FILE - In this Wednesday, July 24, 2019, file photo, Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas., questions f ...
Trump pick for national intelligence director is withdrawing
By Mary Clare and Jonathan Lemire The Associated Press

President Donald Trump’s pick for national intelligence director, Texas Rep. John Ratcliffe, withdrew from consideration Friday after just five days as he faced growing questions about his experience and qualifications.

A$AP Rocky, right, leaves the district court after the third day of his trial in Stockholm, Fri ...
Freed from Swedish jail, rapper A$AP Rocky lands in US
The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Nearly a month after he was arrested in Sweden, rapper A$AP Rocky returned to the United States as the verdict in an assault case against him and two other Americans looms.