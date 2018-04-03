Nation and World

96-year-old Prince Philip scheduled to have hip surgery

The Associated Press
April 3, 2018 - 8:44 am
 

LONDON — Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth’s husband, Prince Philip, has been admitted to the hospital for a previously scheduled hip surgery.

The palace said Philip entered King Edward VII Hospital in London on Tuesday afternoon and will have surgery Wednesday.

The palace said in a statement that the hospital admission and surgery were planned ahead of time.

Philip has missed several public events in recent weeks, including an Easter church service in Windsor.

The 96-year-old prince has largely retired from public life, but still accompanies the queen on occasion.

He has had heart problems in the past.

