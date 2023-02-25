50°F
Nation and World

‘A historic event’: California mountains under blizzard warning

High-elevation highways shut down in California amid blizzard conditions
The Associated Press
February 24, 2023 - 5:34 pm
 
A motorist drives on a wet road under a snow-covered hillside Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Agua Du ...
A motorist drives on a wet road under a snow-covered hillside Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Agua Dulce, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Traffic makes its way along interstate 5 during a rainstorm Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Santa Cla ...
Traffic makes its way along interstate 5 during a rainstorm Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Santa Clarita, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
A person walks up a trail at snow-covered Mount Tamalpais State Park in Mill Valley, Calif., Fr ...
A person walks up a trail at snow-covered Mount Tamalpais State Park in Mill Valley, Calif., Friday Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)

LOS ANGELES — Heavy snow and rain pounded California and other parts of the West on Friday in the nation’s latest winter storm.

The National Weather Service warned of a “cold and dangerous winter storm” that would last through Saturday in California. Blizzard warnings were posted in the Sierra Nevada and Southern California mountain ranges, where as much as 5 feet of snow was expected.

“Simply put, this will be a historic event for the amount of snow over the higher peaks and lower elevation snow,” according to the regional weather office.

Interstate 5, the West Coast’s major north-south highway, was closed south of the Oregon border as snow fell to the floor of the Sacramento Valley and in a high mountain pass north of Los Angeles, where blizzard warnings were in effect. Avalanche warnings were posted in some areas, and flash flood warnings were issued for Los Angeles and nearby coastal areas until Friday night.

Snow in Oregon, Bay Area

Much of Portland, Oregon, was shut down with icy roads not expected to thaw until Saturday after the city’s second-heaviest snowfall on record this week — nearly 11 inches.

Not all were dismayed by the winter weather. In the San Francisco Bay Area, hundreds of people drove up to 2,500-foot Mount Tamalpais to play in the snow — a rarity in the area.

San Francisco resident Shankar Krishnan woke up at 4 a.m. and headed out hoping to see snow for the first time in a long time.

“It feels awesome. It’s like the trees are all frosty,. There’s snow on the ground. There’s snow coming down from the sky,” Krishnan said. “It’s beautiful out here.”

Southern California

In Southern California, flood watches and warnings were in effect through Saturday afternoon for some coastal regions and valleys, with the potential for rainfall causing flooding and debris flow in some areas burned by wildfires in recent years. In the flash flood warning area, between three and six inches of rain had fallen by Friday afternoon with another two to four inches expected.

Evacuation warnings were issued in Ventura County for four areas considered unstable after being hit hard by storms last month.

Parts of Interstate 80 in California and Wyoming closed, including about a 70-mile stretch over the top of the Sierra Nevada linking California and Nevada. Some schools in Nevada and northern Arizona were closed, and a Major League Soccer season-opening game in Southern California was postponed.

The storm has added to major precipitation from December and January “atmospheric rivers” that improved California’s drought outlook, but authorities who allocate water to farms, cities and industries remain cautious because of a recent history of abrupt changes in hydrologic conditions.

The weather service said temperatures could drop far below normal in the region.

