A major change is coming to a decades-old TSA rule at US airports

Several U.S. airports have begun rolling out “guest pass” programs, which allow non-ticketed visitors to enter post-security areas of airport terminals.

A Real ID sign is displayed as travelers wait to go through security check point at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, May 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

Some may recall scenes from 1990s movies where families and couples said their goodbyes right at the airplane gate. Today, that might seem like a cinematic exaggeration, but for decades, it was a regular part of air travel in the U.S.

From the first commercial flight in 1914 until the early 2000s, non-ticketed passengers were permitted to accompany loved ones all the way to their departure gates. That long-standing privilege came to an abrupt end on September 11, 2001, following the deadliest terrorist attacks in U.S. history.

On that day, four commercial planes were hijacked: Two were flown into the Twin Towers at New York City’s World Trade Center, one struck the Pentagon in Virginia, and another crashed into a field in Pennsylvania. Nearly 3,000 lives were lost.

In the aftermath, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) was created, and security checkpoints became mandatory at all U.S. airports. These measures, implemented to ensure public safety, permanently reshaped the airport experience, ending the tradition of families spending their final moments together at the gate.

However, more than two decades later, that rule is beginning to soften.

U.S. airports introduce “guest passes”

Several U.S. airports have begun rolling out “guest pass” programs, which allow non-ticketed visitors to enter post-security areas of airport terminals. With these passes, guests can accompany loved ones to their gates, as well as access dining, shopping, and other amenities beyond TSA checkpoints.

This program is not universal, since individual airports may choose whether to participate, and there’s no guarantee the initiative will expand nationwide. The TSA continues to oversee all security requirements and approves every applicant.

The TSA has yet to issue an official statement on the new guest pass program, but posted about the news on X, writing, “The Golden Age of Travel is here!”

Airports offering guest passes

Cleveland (CLE): “Hopkins Hangout Pass” ( Source: CLE)

“Hopkins Hangout Pass” ( CLE) Detroit (DTW): ”Destination Pass” ( Source: DTW)

”Destination Pass” ( DTW) Kansas City (MCI): “MCI Guest Pass” ( Source: MCI)

“MCI Guest Pass” ( MCI) New Orleans (MSY): “Indulge MSY Guest Pass” ( Source: MSY)

“Indulge MSY Guest Pass” ( MSY) Orlando (MCO): The “Experience MCO Visitor Pass” ( Source: MCO)

The “Experience MCO Visitor Pass” ( MCO) Philadelphia (PHL): “Wingmate Pass” ( Source: PHL)

“Wingmate Pass” ( PHL) San Antonio (SAT): “SAT Pass” ( Source: SAT)

“SAT Pass” ( SAT) San Diego (SAN): “SAN Pass” ( Source: SAN)

“SAN Pass” ( SAN) San Francisco (OAK): “OAK Guest Pass Program” ( Source: OAK)

“OAK Guest Pass Program” ( OAK) Seattle-Tacoma (SEA): “SEA Visitor Pass” (Source:SEA)

U.S. airports roll out “guest pass” programs for non-ticketed travelers. Shutterstock

How to get an airport guest pass

Obtaining a guest pass is not as simple as asking for one at the ticket counter. Each participant airport has its own process, though all must comply with TSA-mandated security standards established after 9/11.

Steps to obtain a guest pass

Online application: Guests must apply through the airport’s website, typically up to seven days in advance, though some airports allow same-day approval.

Guests must apply through the airport’s website, typically up to seven days in advance, though some airports allow same-day approval. TSA vetting: Applicants undergo a background check using a valid Real ID or passport.

Applicants undergo a background check using a valid Real ID or passport. The screening: Once approved, guests receive a digital pass and must pass through TSA screening, following the same procedures as ticketed passengers.

Why are guest passes being rolled out at U.S. airports?

While easing post-9/11 security restrictions may seem unexpected, economic incentives appear to be a key driver behind the shift.

Despite broader economic volatility and reduced consumer spending, duty-free retailers have remained resilient, as these stores benefit from tax-free pricing and attract a wider customer base, including international travelers with long layovers and local flyers who use the airport as their hub.

Duty-free shop revenue has grown at a constant average annual rate of 13.9% over the past five years, reaching an estimated $2.8 billion by 2025, according to IBISWorld. This growth has been largely driven by premium wine, spirit, and food products, categories typically subjected to high taxation.

However, that pricing advantage that duty-free shops have enjoyed for decades may soon face pressure from the newly implemented U.S. tariffs, which could raise costs for retailers.

“Revised U.S. tariffs affecting select luxury and alcohol categories will force duty-free retailers to renegotiate supplier contracts,” said IBISWorld Research Analyst Matthew Buchko.

“As trade relations continue to evolve, particularly with major partners like China and the European Union, shifts in tariffs will impact product costs for these retailers. Should the U.S. adopt more protectionist policies, duty-free shops will exhibit higher purchasing costs and lower profit.”

Pros and cons of guest passes at airports

By allowing non-ticketed visitors to enter past TSA checkpoints, airports gain access to a broader pool of potential customers, increasing revenue for duty-free shops and restaurants. In doing so, airports may be tapping into consumer nostalgia, reviving a pre-9/11 tradition as a modern economic strategy.

Still, the rollout has sparked debate. With the recent government shutdown, mass flight cancellations, and ongoing airport congestion, some worry guest passes could further disrupt already crowded terminals.

After the TSA shared the news on X, social media users were quick to voice their opinions, which appeared to be quite divided.

One user on X commented: “So the queue at security is going to be even longer now that people can bring friends and family.”

Another X user shared similar concerns, commenting: “No frequent flyer wants to see this nonsense. Airports are terribly overcrowded now, the last thing we want are a bunch of clingy family members cluttering up the gate area. Say your goodbyes outside.”

Others welcomed the change, with an X user commenting: “I remember those days: We were the only country that allowed that. It’s nice to see it come back!”

Another X user highlighted the financial advantage by commenting: “This is a way to make America great again. Bonus, the vendors get more money because I am so getting food and swag next airport visit… Thank you.”

While the TSA has not yet detailed how crowding concerns will be addressed under the guest pass programs, the agency said in a recent press release that it “is fully staffed and ready to screen a projected 44.3 million travelers at the nation’s airport security checkpoints between Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, through Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026.”