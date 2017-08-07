A tense week in Venezuela — PHOTOS

Four months of political upheaval in Venezuela culminated in a week of heightened tensions with the installation of an all-powerful constitutional assembly that President Nicolas Maduro has promised will bring peace but continues to sow discord.

Soldiers stop a vehicle, whose passengers kneel on the ground outside the car, as they detain the two passengers who were circulating on the Paramacay military base in Valencia, Venezuela, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017. According to the government earlier in the day, troops quickly put down an attack at the army base in Venezuela on Sunday, clashing with a group that said it was out to “re-establish the constitutional order” but was dismissed by officials as a band of civilians working with a deserted lieutenant and a former officer. (AP Photo/Juan Carlos Hernandez)

Venezuelan Bolivarian National Guards officers lineup outside of General Prosecutor headquarters in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017. Security forces surrounded the entrance to Venezuela's chief prosecutor's office early Saturday ahead of a session of the newly-installed constitutional assembly in which the pro-government body is expected to debate the onetime loyalist turned arch critic's removal. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

In this Monday, July 31, 2017 photo, anti-government demonstrators attend a candle light vigil in honor of those who have been killed during clashes between security forces and demonstrators in Caracas, Venezuela. Many analysts believe Sunday's vote for a newly elected assembly that will rewrite Venezuela’s constitution will catalyze yet more disturbances in a country that has seen four months of street protests in which at least 125 people have died. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

In this Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017 photo, a sign with an image of jailed opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez sits outside his home in Caracas, Venezuela. Late Saturday, Lopez was returned home after being taken into custody in the middle of the night Tuesday. Lopez was released from prison last month and placed under house arrest after serving three years of a 13-year sentence on charges of inciting violence at opposition rallies. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

In this Friday, Aug. 4, 2017 photo, militia members pose for a photo next to images of Venezuelan independence hero Simon Bolivar, left, and late President Hugo Chavez outside the National Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela. A loyalist assembly will rewrite the country's constitution and hold powers that override all other government branches. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

In this Friday, Aug. 4, 2017 photo, a young supporter of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro is tossed into the air before the start of a march to the National Assembly for the swearing-in ceremony of the Constitutional Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela. Maduro went forward with a plan to seat an all-powerful assembly mandated with rewriting the constitution. (AP Photo/Wil Riera)

In this Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017 photo, Venezuela's ombudsman Tarek William Saab, center, is congratulated by members of Constitutional Assembly after he was sworn-in as the nation's new General Prosecutor during the first session of Constitutional Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela. Cries of "traitor" and "justice" erupted from the salon where pro-government delegates voted unanimously to remove Luisa Ortega from her post as the nation's top law enforcement official and replace her with Saab, a staunch government supporter. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

In this Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017 photo, Venezuela's Chief Prosecutor Luisa Ortega Diaz, third from left, is surrounded by loyal employees of the General Prosecutor's office, as she is barred by security forces from entering her office in Caracas, Venezuela. A newly installed constitutional assembly ousted Ortega Saturday, a sign that President Nicolas Maduro's embattled government intends to move swiftly against critics and consolidate power amid a fast-moving political crisis. (AP Photo/Wil Riera)

In this Friday, Aug. 4, 2017 photo, Venezuela's Constitutional Assembly member Diosdado Cabello holds an image of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez as delegates including first lady Cilia Flores, left wearing pink, and Delcy Rodriguez, front left wearing red, gather for a group photo after their swearing-ceremony, on the front steps of the National Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela. The assembly was seated despite strong criticism from the United States, other countries and the Venezuelan opposition, which fear that it will be a tool for imposing dictatorship. Supporters say it will pacify a country rocked by violent protests. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

In this Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017 photo, anti-government lawmakers shout "fraud" during a session at the National Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela. The National assembly's claim of a fraudulent election was bolstered when the CEO of the voting technology company Smartmatic said Wednesday that results of Venezuela's election for the all-powerful constitutional assembly were off by at least 1 million votes. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

In this Friday, Aug. 4, 2017 photo, a masked anti-government demonstrator breaks down a wall to release pieces of concrete to throw at Bolivarian National Police during a protest against the installation of a constitutional assembly in Caracas, Venezuela. The installation of the constitutional assembly is virtually certain to intensify a political crisis that has brought four months of protests in which at least 120 people have died and hundreds more have been jailed. Graffiti on the wall reads in Spanish "Dictatorship!" (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Suspicion over the National Electoral Council’s official turnout count for the assembly election reached a boiling point at midweek when voting technology Smartmatic’s CEO announced that “without any doubt” the numbers had been tampered with.

Two of Venezuela’s most high-profile political prisoners also were whisked by intelligence agents from their homes in the middle of the night and taken to a military prison for allegedly violating the terms of their house arrests — but they were returned days later.

The constitutional assembly took office at the end of the week amid widespread international condemnation. Its delegates quickly got to work: Within 24 hours, they voted to remove from office chief prosecutor Luisa Ortega Diaz, an outspoken Maduro critic.

Leaders of the opposition-controlled National Assembly vowed that the congress will remain in office even if the assembly tries to remove it from power, raising the specter of further conflict with Maduro’s loyalists.

Closing out the week, a band of anti-government men slipped onto a military base early Sunday, stole weapons and exchanged gunfire with troops for three hours. Two were killed, one was injured and seven were captured while 10 escaped, Maduro reported.

In a video, a group of men tied to the attack said they were attempting to “re-establish the constitutional order.” Maduro has promised they will pay the “maximum penalty.”