95°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

A woman in her 90s went the wrong way on I-15, police say. 3 died

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
A Powerball play slip sits on the lottery ticket counter at a gas station, Friday, Aug. 29, 202 ...
Numbers drawn in $1.1B Powerball jackpot on Labor Day
People wait in line to enter the newly opened Costco at 6880 S. Buffalo Drive on Thursday, Aug. ...
Costco’s new shopping policy starts Monday. Here’s what to know
Police lights. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police: 11-year-old fatally shot after ‘ding dong ditch’ doorbell-ringing prank
A U.S. Capitol Police officer walks in front of the U.S. Capitol, Aug. 22, 2025, in Washington. ...
Government shutdown looms as Congress returns after monthlong August recess
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 1, 2025 - 8:53 pm
 

Three people were killed after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 15, about 120 miles north of Las Vegas, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety.

The crash was reported about 5:15 p.m. Sunday in the northbound lanes in St. George, a press release stated.

A woman in her 90s entered the highway headed in the wrong direction and struck a Toyota SUV head-on, the release said.

The car’s sole occupant and two people in the SUV were killed, according to the release. Two other passengers were flown to a hospital with survivable injuries.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Roslyn Jefferson holds her Powerball lottery tickets ahead of Saturday's Powerball drawing offe ...
Powerball lottery drawing worth $1B on Labor Day weekend
By Ed White and Kendria Lafleur The Associated Press

This could buy a lot of Labor Day weekend sunblock: today’s Powerball jackpot is estimated at $1 billion, the sixth-largest prize in the game’s history.

Firefighters work on the site of a burning building after a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, ea ...
At least 18 killed in major Russian attack on the center of Kyiv
By Hanna Arhirova and Samya Kullab The Associated Press

The Kremlin said Russia remained interested in continuing peace talks despite Thursday’s air attack, which was one of the war’s biggest since it began in 2022.

MORE STORIES