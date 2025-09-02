A woman in her 90s went the wrong way on I-15, police say. 3 died
Three people were killed after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 15, about 120 miles north of Las Vegas, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety.
Three people were killed after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 15, about 120 miles north of Las Vegas, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety.
The crash was reported about 5:15 p.m. Sunday in the northbound lanes in St. George, a press release stated.
A woman in her 90s entered the highway headed in the wrong direction and struck a Toyota SUV head-on, the release said.
The car’s sole occupant and two people in the SUV were killed, according to the release. Two other passengers were flown to a hospital with survivable injuries.
Additional details were not immediately available.
Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.