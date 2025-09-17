99°F
Nation and World

ABC suspends Kimmel’s show indefinitely over remarks about Charlie Kirk’s death

Jimmy Kimmel poses in the press room with the award for host for a game show for "Who Want ...
Jimmy Kimmel poses in the press room with the award for host for a game show for "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" during night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
The Associated Press
September 17, 2025 - 4:21 pm
 

NEW YORK — ABC has suspended Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show indefinitely following comments he made about Charlie Kirk’s killing.

The network’s decision Wednesday came Nexstar announced its ABC affiliates would pre-empt “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” indefinitely over his comments.

“Mr. Kimmel’s comments about the death of Mr. Kirk are offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse, and we do not believe they reflect the spectrum of opinions, views, or values of the local communities in which we are located,” said Andrew Alford, President of Nexstar’s broadcasting division.

A spokesperson for Kimmel did not immediately return a call for comment.

In his monologue on Tuesday, Kimmel said that “we hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”

Kimmel, like CBS late-night host Stephen Colbert, has consistently been critical of President Donald Trump and many of his policies on his ABC show. CBS said this past summer that it was cancelling Colbert’s show at the end of this season for financial reasons, although some critics have wondered if his stance on Trump played a role.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

