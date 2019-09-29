65°F
Nation and World

‘Abominable’ No.1 with $20.9M; Zellweger’s ‘Judy’ sings out

By Jake Coyle
September 29, 2019 - 9:26 am
 

NEW YORK — The DreamWorks animated adventure “Abominable” has topped the box office with an estimated $20.9 million, while the Renee Zellweger-led Judy Garland tale “Judy” got off to a sonorous start.

“Abominable” was the weekend’s sole new wide release. It’s a U.S.-China co-production between Universal’s DreamWorks and China’s Pearl Studios, so its performance in China will be vital to its success.

A handful of holdovers stayed strong. Last week’s No. 1 film, “Downton Abbey,” slid to second with $14.5 million. The stripper crime drama “Hustlers” landed in third with $11.5 million. Its star, Jennifer Lopez, was this week announced as next year’s Super Bowl halftime act, along with Shakira.

But one of the weekend’s biggest successes was “Judy,” propelled by the draw of Zellweger. It opened with $3.1 million on 461 screens.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a visit to North Manchester General Hospit ...
Johnson refuses to rule out asking EU to veto Brexit delay
By The Associated Press

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has refused to be drawn on whether he had asked one of his fellow European Union leaders to veto an extension to the scheduled Brexit departure date on Oct. 31.

An anti-government protester makes victory sign next to tires that were set on fire to block a ...
Protests in Lebanon’s capital over worsening economic crisis
By Bassem Mroue The Associated Press

Hundreds of Lebanese protested Sunday in the country’s capital and other areas over an economic crisis that worsened over the past two weeks, with worries over dollar-reliant Lebanon’s local currency losing value for the first time in more than two decades.

People looking at a Aston Martin One-77 Coupe (2011) in front of a Ferrari LaFerrari (2015), ye ...
Supercars taken from African leader’s son auctioned for $27M
By The Associated Press

Car lovers from around the world splashed out more than $27 million at an auction Sunday for dozens of luxury cars seized from the son of Equatorial Guinea’s president in a Swiss money-laundering probe.

FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2008 file photo, Mexican singer Jose Jose poses for photographers backs ...
Legendary Mexican crooner José José dies from cancer
By Berenice Bautista and Amy Guthrie The Associated Press

Mexican crooner José José, the elegant dresser who moved audiences to tears with melancholic love ballads and was known as the “Prince of Song,” has died at the age of 71.

This photo provided by Harris County Sheriff's office shows Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal. Dhaliwal w ...
Slain Texas deputy devoted life to Sikh faith, serving others
By Corey Williams and Tammy Webber The Associated Press

Friends said Sandeep Dhaliwal, 42, was an example of how love-inspired service to others can tear down walls of distrust and misunderstanding.

Syria's Deputy Prime Minister Walid Al-Moualem addresses the 74th session of the United Nations ...
Syria demands withdrawal of American, Turkish forces
By Aya Batrawy and Edith M. Lederer The Associated Press

Syria’s top diplomat demanded Saturday the immediate withdrawal of American and Turkish forces from the country and said his government reserves the right to defend its territory.