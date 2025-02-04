About 10 people killed in shooting at adult education center, Swedish police say

Swedish police said that about 10 people were killed during a shooting Tuesday at an adult education center.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the gunman was among the dead. He was believed to be among those hospitalized. Police said that there were no suspected connections to terrorism at this point.

Police didn’t immediately know how many people were wounded in the shooting on the outskirts of the city of Orebro, which is located about 200 kilometers (125 miles) west of Stockholm. Authorities were working to identify the deceased. They didn’t immediately provide an exact number of fatalities.

Gun violence at schools is very rare in Sweden. But there have been several incidents in recent years in which people were wounded or killed with other weapons such as knives or axes.