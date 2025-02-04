62°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

About 10 people killed in shooting at adult education center, Swedish police say

Emergency services at the scene of an incident at Risbergska School, in Örebro, Sweden, Tu ...
Emergency services at the scene of an incident at Risbergska School, in Örebro, Sweden, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. (Kicki Nilsson/TT News Agency via AP)
Police officer with a dog works at the area of an incident at Risbergska School in Örebro, ...
Police officer with a dog works at the area of an incident at Risbergska School in Örebro, Sweden, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. (Kicki Nilsson/TT News Agency via AP)
Police at the scene of an incident at Risbergska School, in Örebro, Sweden, Tuesday, Feb. ...
Police at the scene of an incident at Risbergska School, in Örebro, Sweden, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. (Kicki Nilsson/TT News Agency via AP)
Police at the scene of an incident at Risbergska School, in Örebro, Sweden, Tuesday, Feb. ...
Police at the scene of an incident at Risbergska School, in Örebro, Sweden, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. (Kicki Nilsson/TT News Agency via AP)
Emergency services at the scene of an incident at Risbergska School, in Örebro, Sweden, Tu ...
Emergency services at the scene of an incident at Risbergska School, in Örebro, Sweden, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. (Kicki Nilsson/TT News Agency via AP)
More Stories
Elon Musk arrives for the presidential inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, ...
World’s richest man tightens grip on US government
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., President Trump's nominee to serve as Secretary of Health and Human Ser ...
Senate committee advances RFK Jr. nomination to be health secretary
Freed hostage Aviva Siegel, wife of hostage Keith Siegel, who was freed on Saturday from Hamas ...
American-Israeli hostage rarely saw sunlight, daughter says
The U.S. Agency for International Development, or USAID, is pictured Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, in ...
Elon Musk says Trump agrees to close USAID headquarters in Washington
By Stefanie Dazio The Associated Press
February 4, 2025 - 9:25 am
 
Updated February 4, 2025 - 9:27 am

Swedish police said that about 10 people were killed during a shooting Tuesday at an adult education center.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the gunman was among the dead. He was believed to be among those hospitalized. Police said that there were no suspected connections to terrorism at this point.

Police didn’t immediately know how many people were wounded in the shooting on the outskirts of the city of Orebro, which is located about 200 kilometers (125 miles) west of Stockholm. Authorities were working to identify the deceased. They didn’t immediately provide an exact number of fatalities.

Gun violence at schools is very rare in Sweden. But there have been several incidents in recent years in which people were wounded or killed with other weapons such as knives or axes.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Elon Musk arrives for the presidential inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, ...
World’s richest man tightens grip on US government
By Chris Mergerian The Associated Press

Elon Musk is rapidly consolidating control over large swaths of the federal government, sidelining career officials and gaining access to sensitive databases. None of this is happening with congressional approval.

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., President Trump's nominee to serve as Secretary of Health and Human Ser ...
Senate committee advances RFK Jr. nomination to be health secretary
By Amanda Seitz and Stephen Groves The Associated Press

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the controversial environmental lawyer turned public health critic, cleared his first hurdle on Tuesday to become the nation’s top health official when the Senate finance committee voted to advance his nomination for a floor vote.

Freed hostage Aviva Siegel, wife of hostage Keith Siegel, who was freed on Saturday from Hamas ...
American-Israeli hostage rarely saw sunlight, daughter says
The Associated Press

Israel and Hamas are beginning to negotiate a second phase of the ceasefire, which calls for releasing the remaining hostages and extending the truce indefinitely.

The U.S. Agency for International Development, or USAID, is pictured Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, in ...
Elon Musk says Trump agrees to close USAID headquarters in Washington
By Ellen Knickmeyer, Fatima Hussein and AdrianaGomez Licon The Associated Press

Staffers of the U.S. Agency for International Development were instructed to stay out of the agency’s Washington headquarters, and yellow police tape and officers blocked the agency’s lobby on Monday.

Covered with the Israeli flag, American-Israeli Keith Siegel, who has been held hostage by Hama ...
Who are the hostages released by Hamas as part of the ceasefire in Gaza?
By Melanie Lidman The Associated Press

Three men held hostage in the Gaza Strip for more than 15 months were freed Saturday, bringing to 18 the number of captives released by terrorists since the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas began Jan. 19.

MORE STORIES