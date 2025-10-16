73°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Ace Frehley, Kiss’ original lead guitarist and founding member, dies at 74

FILE - Kiss guitarist Paul Stanley, right, guitarist Ace Frehley, center, and bassist Gene Simm ...
FILE - Kiss guitarist Paul Stanley, right, guitarist Ace Frehley, center, and bassist Gene Simmons play during the band's farewell concert in the Detroit area, Thursday, May 25, 2000, at the Palace of Auburn Hills, Mich.. (AP Photo/Paul Warner, File)
FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2009 file photo, former KISS lead guitarist Ace Frehley plays the nation ...
FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2009 file photo, former KISS lead guitarist Ace Frehley plays the national anthem before an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Giants in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson, File)
FILE - Ace Frehley, lead guitarist for the hard-rock glam band KISS, performs with a Les Paul g ...
FILE - Ace Frehley, lead guitarist for the hard-rock glam band KISS, performs with a Les Paul guitar during a concert at the Civic Center in Harford, Conn., Feb. 16, 1977. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
FILE - Members of the rock group Kiss, from left, Gene Simmons, Peter Criss, Paul Stanley and A ...
FILE - Members of the rock group Kiss, from left, Gene Simmons, Peter Criss, Paul Stanley and Ace Frehley, pose for pictures during a news conference Friday, Jan. 29, 1999, at Pro Player Stadium in Miami. (AP Photo/Ron Heflin, File)
More Stories
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker walks to River Point Park for a news conference, Aug. 25, 2025, i ...
‘Incredibly lucky’ Illinois governor says he won $1.4M gambling in Vegas
Vice President JD Vance speaking with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the W ...
Vice president downplays racist, offensive messages in Young Republican group chat
The Social Security Administration's main campus is seen in Woodlawn, Md., Jan. 11, 2013. (AP P ...
Here’s when Social Security cost-of-living increase announcement will take place
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan holds a signed document during a summit to support ...
Netanyahu’s attendance was blocked by Turkish leader
The Associated Press
October 16, 2025 - 3:39 pm
 

MORRISTOWN, N.J. — Ace Frehley, the original lead guitarist and founding member of the glam rock band Kiss who captivated audiences with his elaborate makeup and smoke-filled guitar, died Thursday. He was 74.

Frehley died peacefully surrounded by family in Morristown following a recent fall, according to his agent.

Family members said in a statement that they are “completely devastated and heartbroken” but will cherish his laughter and celebrate the kindness he bestowed upon others.

Kiss, whose hits include “Rock and Roll All Nite” and “Detroit Rock City,” was known for its intense stage shows, which included fireworks, smoke and eruptions of fake blood performed by band members in black-and-white painted faces, platform boots and black wigs.

Frehley and his band mates were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan holds a signed document during a summit to support ...
Netanyahu’s attendance was blocked by Turkish leader
By Suzan Fraser The Associated Press

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made clear he would not accept Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s presence at a high-level summit in Egypt, an official said.

Freed Palestinian prisoners carry rifles as they arrive in the Gaza Strip following their relea ...
Hamas forces give show of force; clashes in Gaza Strip with alleged gangsters
By Samy Magdy and Joseph Krauss The Associated Press

As the Gaza ceasefire holds, Hamas security forces have returned to the streets, clashed with armed groups and killed alleged gangsters in what the terrorist group says is an attempt to restore law and order.

FILE - President Donald Trump holds the FIFA World Cup Winners Trophy as FIFA President Gianni ...
Trump threatens to yank World Cup games from Boston
By Will Weissert The Associated Press

The president’s comments came during his meeting with Argentina’s president and it wasn’t immediately clear what he was referring to.

President Dallin H. Oaks, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, opens the 195th semia ...
LDS church names ex-Utah Supreme Court justice new leader
By Hannah Schoenbaum Associated Press

Las Vegas elders praised the selection of Dallin H. Oaks, a former Utah Supreme Court justice, to lead The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

MORE STORIES