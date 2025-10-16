Ace Frehley, Kiss’ original lead guitarist and founding member, dies at 74

He died peacefully surrounded by family in Morristown following a recent fall, according to his agent.

FILE - Members of the rock group Kiss, from left, Gene Simmons, Peter Criss, Paul Stanley and Ace Frehley, pose for pictures during a news conference Friday, Jan. 29, 1999, at Pro Player Stadium in Miami. (AP Photo/Ron Heflin, File)

FILE - Ace Frehley, lead guitarist for the hard-rock glam band KISS, performs with a Les Paul guitar during a concert at the Civic Center in Harford, Conn., Feb. 16, 1977. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2009 file photo, former KISS lead guitarist Ace Frehley plays the national anthem before an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Giants in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson, File)

FILE - Kiss guitarist Paul Stanley, right, guitarist Ace Frehley, center, and bassist Gene Simmons play during the band's farewell concert in the Detroit area, Thursday, May 25, 2000, at the Palace of Auburn Hills, Mich.. (AP Photo/Paul Warner, File)

MORRISTOWN, N.J. — Ace Frehley, the original lead guitarist and founding member of the glam rock band Kiss who captivated audiences with his elaborate makeup and smoke-filled guitar, died Thursday. He was 74.

Frehley died peacefully surrounded by family in Morristown following a recent fall, according to his agent.

Family members said in a statement that they are “completely devastated and heartbroken” but will cherish his laughter and celebrate the kindness he bestowed upon others.

Kiss, whose hits include “Rock and Roll All Nite” and “Detroit Rock City,” was known for its intense stage shows, which included fireworks, smoke and eruptions of fake blood performed by band members in black-and-white painted faces, platform boots and black wigs.

Frehley and his band mates were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.