109°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Active shooter reported at Emory University in Atlanta, authorities say

A sign outside the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention campus in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike ...
A sign outside the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention campus in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)
More Stories
President Donald Trump gestures during a trilateral signing ceremony with Armenian Prime Minist ...
Trump says he will meet Putin next Friday in Alaska
In this photo provided by NASA, astronaut James Lovell, Apollo 13 Commander, is shown in his sp ...
Apollo 13 moon mission leader James Lovell dies at 97
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth attends an event to mark National Purple Heart Day in the East R ...
US Air Force to deny retirement pay to transgender service members being separated from the service
Palestinians rush to collect humanitarian aid airdropped by parachutes into Gaza City, northern ...
Netanyahu says Israel plans to take over all of Gaza in bid to destroy Hamas
Associated Press
August 8, 2025 - 3:01 pm
 
Updated August 8, 2025 - 3:47 pm

ATLANTA — Police were responding Friday to a report of an active shooter on the campus of Emory University in Atlanta, near the entrance to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Employees at the CDC said bullets struck the windows of several buildings on the federal agency’s campus.

Atlanta police did not immediately say whether anyone was injured in the shooting. The university warned students and others on the campus to shelter in place, writing “RUN, HIDE, FIGHT” in an alert on its website.

Police vehicles continued to arrive from metro Atlanta agencies as a warning siren continued to sound.

“We’re horrified by the news out of Emory University and praying for the safety of the entire campus community,” Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said.

Staff at a deli near campus locked the doors and hunkered down inside. Brandy Giraldo, General Muir’s chief operating officer, said staffers inside heard a string of gunshots.

“It sounded like fireworks going off, one right after the other,” she said.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Donald Trump gestures during a trilateral signing ceremony with Armenian Prime Minist ...
Trump says he will meet Putin next Friday in Alaska
By Will Weissert and Vasilisa Stepanenko Associated Press

President Donald Trump said Friday that he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin next Friday in Alaska to discuss ending the war in Ukraine, a potential major milestone after expressing weeks of frustration that more was not being done to quell the fighting.

In this photo provided by NASA, astronaut James Lovell, Apollo 13 Commander, is shown in his sp ...
Apollo 13 moon mission leader James Lovell dies at 97
By Don Babwin The Associated Press

It was during his last mission — immortalized by the popular film starring Tom Hanks — that he came to embody for the public the image of the cool, decisive astronaut.

Israeli right-wing activists watch the northern Gaza Strip during a rally calling for the re-es ...
What to know as Israel considers reoccupying Gaza
By Joseph Krauss The Associated Press

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is considering ordering the full reoccupation of the Gaza Strip, according to Israeli media.

Dean Cain (Getty Images)
Former ‘Superman’ actor says he’s joining ICE
By Richard Chachowski Parade

In a recent post on social media, the 59-year-old shared his thoughts on America’s immigration system, as well as revealing the fact that he recently joined the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement as an official ICE agent.

MORE STORIES