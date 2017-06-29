ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Nation and World

Actor Rob Lowe encounters bigfoot, feared for his life

The Associated Press
June 29, 2017 - 5:27 am
 

Rob Lowe says he thought he was going to be killed during an encounter with a bigfoot creature while filming his new A&E docuseries.

Lowe tells Entertainment Weekly the encounter took place in the Ozark Mountains, which stretch between Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.

Lowe says he and his sons were camping there to investigate a bigfoot-like creature known to locals as a “wood ape” during a shoot for “The Lowe Files” when something began to approach their camp. Lowe says he was lying on the ground thinking he was going to be killed.

He adds that he’s “fully aware” the story makes him sound like “a crazy, Hollywood kook.”

“The Lowe Files” follows the actor and sons Matthew and John Owen as they explore mysterious phenomena across the country.

 

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Nation and World Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like