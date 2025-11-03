80°F
Actress Diane Ladd, 3-time Oscar nominee, dies at 89

Diane Ladd at the 29th American Cinematheque Awards honoring Reese Witherspoon at the Hyatt Reg ...
Diane Ladd at the 29th American Cinematheque Awards honoring Reese Witherspoon at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza on Friday, Oct. 30, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP)
Actress Diane Ladd arrives at the American Film Institute Life Achievement Award dinner honorin ...
Actress Diane Ladd arrives at the American Film Institute Life Achievement Award dinner honoring Warren Beatty in Los Angeles on Thursday, June 12, 2008. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)
Laura Dern and Diane Ladd arrive at the 2012 HBO Golden Globe After Party at the Beverly Hilton ...
Laura Dern and Diane Ladd arrive at the 2012 HBO Golden Globe After Party at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2012. (AP Photo/Dan Steinberg)
The Associated Press
November 3, 2025 - 12:57 pm
 

OJAI, Calif. — Diane Ladd, the three-time Academy Award nominee whose roles ranged from the brash waitress in “Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore” to the protective mother in “Wild at Heart,” has died at 89.

Ladd’s death was announced Monday by daughter Laura Dern, who issued a statement saying her mother and occasional co-star had died at her home in Ojai, California, with Dern at her side. Dern, who called Ladd her “amazing hero” and “profound gift of a mother,” did not immediately cite a cause of death.

“She was the greatest daughter, mother, grandmother, actress, artist and empathetic spirit that only dreams could have seemingly created,” Dern wrote. “We were blessed to have her. She is flying with her angels now.”

A gifted comic and dramatic performer, Ladd had a long career in television and on stage before breaking through as a film performer in Martin Scorsese’s 1974 release “Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore.” She earned an Oscar nomination for supporting actor for her turn as the acerbic, straight-talking Flo, and went on to appears in dozens of movies over the following decades. Her many credits included “Chinatown,” “Primary Colors” and two other movies for which she received best supporting nods, “Wild at Heart” and “Rambling Rose.”

