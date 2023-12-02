52°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Actress Julianna Margulies faces backlash over podcast discussion about Israel-Hamas war

By Jeremy Childs Los Angeles Times
December 1, 2023 - 6:15 pm
 
Julianna Margulies attends the Variety Antisemitism and Hollywood Summit at 1 Hotel West Hollyw ...
Julianna Margulies attends the Variety Antisemitism and Hollywood Summit at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on Oct. 18, 2023, in West Hollywood, California. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images/TNS)

Julianna Margulies is in hot water with some social media users for comments she made about antisemitism and what she says is the lack of support by the Black and LGBTQ+ communities for Israel in the wake of the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack.

The “Good Wife” and “Morning Show” actress was on the Nov. 20 episode of “The Back Room With Andy Ostroy.” The podcast began with a discussion of Margulies’ work with the Holocaust education program at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York, as well as her recent performance as journalist Laura Peterson in the Apple TV+ series “The Morning Show.” The character is a lesbian, although Margulies is straight.

But Ostroy and Margulies — both of whom are Jewish — went on to talk about antisemitism in light of the Israel-Hamas war.

Margulies described herself during the podcast as not religious, but called out a lack of support for Israel. She described an instance during last month’s March for Israel in Washington in which supporters were left stranded at the airport after bus drivers chartered to drive them to a rally deliberately failed to show up.

“If that had happened to any other marginalized community, this country would be in an uproar,” Margulies said, “but because it happened to the Jews, for some reason, it’s laughable.”

Margulies also suggested that the young people “spewing … antisemitic hate” are often those concerned with pronouns and gender identity. Margulies added, however, that Hamas and Islamic fundamentalists would not share the sentiment.

“If they stepped foot in an Islamic country,” the actor said, “it’s those people that will be the first people beheaded and their heads played with … like a soccer ball on the field. … And that’s who they’re supporting? Terrorists who don’t want women to have their rights. LGBTQ people get executed. Bar none, you’re dead.”

Toward the end of her podcast appearance, Margulies referenced the 2022 Ken Burns documentary “The U.S. and the Holocaust” and its depiction of how Adolf Hitler drew inspiration from the racist practices of the Jim Crow South.

“Which is also why, in the civil rights movement, the Jews were the ones that walked side by side with the Blacks — to fight for their rights, because they know,” Margulies said. “And now the Black community isn’t embracing us and saying, ‘We stand with you the way you stood with us.’”

Margulies has not issued a response to the backlash, but she has apparently deactivated her X profile and turned off the comments on her Instagram.

MOST READ
1
2 Nevada troopers struck, killed on I-15; driver arrested
2 Nevada troopers struck, killed on I-15; driver arrested
2
Raiders release veteran cornerback after benching against Chiefs
Raiders release veteran cornerback after benching against Chiefs
3
CARTOONS: Trump’s yuuuge advantage over Biden
CARTOONS: Trump’s yuuuge advantage over Biden
4
Henderson’s condos see largest sale price drop in nation, report says
Henderson’s condos see largest sale price drop in nation, report says
5
Raiders star Maxx Crosby reveals reason for hospitalization
Raiders star Maxx Crosby reveals reason for hospitalization
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to the media prior to departure from Al Maktoum Int ...
Blinken ends Mideast trip, his goals largely unfulfilled
By Matthew Lee The Associated Press

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrapped up his third Middle East tour since the Israel-Hamas war started in October with decidedly mixed results.

Israeli security personal inspect a site hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, In a commun ...
Hostilities resume after Israel-Hamas truce ends
By Najib Jobain, Jack Jeffery and Julia Frankel The Associated Press

Israel’s war with Hamas erupted again Friday, as airstrikes hit houses and buildings in the Gaza Strip minutes after a weeklong truce expired.

Nutthawaree Munkan, a Thai hostage who was freed from Hamas, talks to reporters after arriving ...
A friendship forged over 7 weeks of captivity lives on
By Tia Goldenberg The Associated Press

Danielle Aloni, 45, spoke in Hebrew in a five-minute video of the Wednesday meeting released by Israel’s Foreign Ministry. Nutthawaree Munkan, speaking from the hospital, replied in Thai — and with a flurry of air kisses and a wide smile that required no translation at all.

This handout photo provided by GPO on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, shows released Israeli hostage M ...
Israel-Hamas war resumes as weeklong truce expires
By Wafaa Shurafa, Jack Jeffery and Melanie Lidman The Associated Press

Israel and Hamas had agreed at the last minute to extend their truce to a seventh day, but further extensions proved more daunting.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., answers questions from reporters outside the Sena ...
Senate Majority Leader Schumer warns antisemitism on the rise
By Stephen Groves The Associated Press

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer warned that antisemitism in the U.S. has reached levels unseen in generations and called on his fellow Democrats to condemn it.

President Joe Biden speaks to the media before boarding Air Force One at Pueblo memorial Airpor ...
Senator: White House not seeking conditions on military aid to Israel
By SEUNG MIN KIM Associated Press

National security adviser Jake Sullivan met with about a dozen Democratic senators to discuss how the administration would ensure any U.S. weapons provided to Israel are used in accord with U.S. law.

More stories
Couple accused of giving robbery victim fatal fentanyl dose
Couple accused of giving robbery victim fatal fentanyl dose
Metro police changes cost to obtain body-worn camera footage
Metro police changes cost to obtain body-worn camera footage
Sands not potential owner of south Strip NBA arena project
Sands not potential owner of south Strip NBA arena project
2023 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls tennis team
2023 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls tennis team
A’s delay stadium drawing unveiling due to NHP deaths
A’s delay stadium drawing unveiling due to NHP deaths
Grading the Raiders’ rookie class after 12 games
Grading the Raiders’ rookie class after 12 games