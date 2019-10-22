78°F
Nation and World

Actress Lori Loughlin faces new charges in college scandal

The Associated Press
October 22, 2019 - 12:12 pm
 

BOSTON — Actress Lori Loughlin, her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, and nine other parents face new charges in the college admissions scandal.

Federal prosecutors announced Tuesday that the parents were indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit federal program bribery.

The charge accuses the parents of attempting to bribe officials at an organization that receives federal funding.

They are accused of paying bribes to get their children admitted to the University of Southern California. They already face charges of money laundering, fraud and conspiracy.

Loughlin and Giannulli have pleaded not guilty to previous charges and have not yet commented on the new charge.

