Adelson remembered in Israel three years after his passing

Israel Hayom
January 5, 2024 - 8:24 pm
 
Updated January 5, 2024 - 8:25 pm
FILE - Las Vegas Sands Corporation Chief Executive and Republican mega donor Sheldon Adelson, s ...
FILE - Las Vegas Sands Corporation Chief Executive and Republican mega donor Sheldon Adelson, stands as he is recognized by President Donald Trump during a Medal of Freedom ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Adelson's wife Dr. Miriam Adelson received a Medal of Freedom. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

JERUSALEM — A memorial ceremony was held Thursday at the Mount of Olives cemetery in Jerusalem, marking three years since the passing of Sheldon Adelson — the founder of gaming giant Las Vegas Sands Corp., a staunchly pro-Israel businessman and philanthropist, one of the biggest donors for the Jewish and Israeli causes, and the founder of Israel Hayom, together with his wife Dr. Miriam Adelson.

The ceremony was attended by his widow, Dr. Miriam Adelson, their children, former Chief Rabbi of Israel and Chairman of the Yad Vashem Council Rabbi Israel Meir Lau, friends and acquaintances.

The ceremony was led by cantor and singer Shai Abramson, who recited the “El Maleh Rachamim” prayer.

Alongside him, singer Maya Avraham performed “When the Heart Cries” by Yossi Gispan and “Love of My Life” by Queen. Rabbi Lau recited a Psalm in his memory, after which sons Adam and Matan jointly said the Kaddish prayer for the dead.

Dr. Adelson recalled the growing longing: “Three years have passed since Sheldon went to his eternal rest, three years without the love of my life, the unique and distinguished man, the giant around whom my entire universe revolved, for whom in my eyes the sun rose and set every day.”

She mentioned that Sheldon always stood by Israel’s side and supported the Jewish state with all his might, adding that “for us Jews, this is a frightening and stressful period. A period when I so wish I could lean on Sheldon. I’m sure he would stand today upright and steadfast, as he did as a boy in Boston when he stood up to a gang of Irish bullies who used to harass the Jewish children.”

She added, “If Sheldon were with us today he would fully support Israel in its righteous battle. Sheldon would have looked at Gaza and placed responsibility solely on Hamas, and only on Hamas … He would have looked President (Joe) Biden in the eye and said, ‘I never voted for you and never would have voted for you, but I’m grateful you stood unwaveringly on Israel’s side.’ ”

She went on to describe the gaping hole he left among so many. “Sheldon, my one and only beloved, you are gone but have not parted from us. We will never part from you. It is customary to say ‘Rest in peace’, so forgive me for not letting you rest, we still need you so much. Thank you for your love, wisdom, and advice, in our hearts, you will always live,” Dr. Adelson eulogized.

The daughter, Yasmin Lukatz, also delivered a speech at the graveside, saying Sheldon chose to be buried in Jerusalem “because of his great love for the city and what it symbolized as the eternal and undisputed capital of the State of Israel, of the Jewish people throughout the generations, and because of Jerusalem’s important place in his heart.”

Lukatz noted, “Sheldon had another reason to be buried here — his desire for us children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren to be in Jerusalem at least once a year. To come from all over the world and be here together, to see these amazing landscapes and experience the sanctity and importance of this city.”

“On October 7 I thought, what Sheldon would have thought about what’s going on here, how he would have taken it, how much he would have grieved for the country, the people, the soldiers. How much he loved this place. I know he would have been strong and optimistic, rallying all his abilities, people around him, family, opinions, and money to do everything he could to make this a better place.”

The Review-Journal and Israel Hayom are owned by the Adelson family, including Dr. Miriam Adelson.

