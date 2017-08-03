Adult children survive wreck in Arizona that killed parents

Karen Fran Foxworth, 60, and Charles Kerry Foxworth, 59, of Conyers, Georgia, both died after their vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a tractor-trailer near the Grand Canyon West tourist attraction.

Mohave County Sheriff's Office (Dave Hawkins/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two adult children were seriously injured in a traffic accident Wednesday in northwest Arizona that claimed the lives of their parents, authorities say.

Karen Fran Foxworth, 60, and Charles Kerry Foxworth, 59, of Conyers, Georgia, both were pronounced dead at the scene of the two-vehicle accident five miles from the Grand Canyon West tourist attraction, Mohave County sheriff’s office spokeswoman Trish Carter said.

Carter said the family was eastbound on Diamond Bar Road when the 2017 Nissan driven by Karen Foxworth failed to negotiate a curve and hit the rear portion of a westbound tractor-trailer just after 1 p.m. The deceased were in the front seats of the vehicle while their children, who were seriously injured, were in the rear seats.

Laura Elizabeth Foxworth, 19, and Charles Kerry Foxworth, 23, of McDonough, Georgia were flown to Las Vegas for treatment of serious injuries at University Medical Center, Carter said. The driver of the empty jet fuel truck, Cory Schober, 56, of Phoenix also was flown to UMC for treatment of a back injury.

The accident remains under investigation.