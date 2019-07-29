105°F
Nation and World

Afghan soldier guns down, kills 2 US troops, officials say

By Lolita C. Baldor The Associated Press
July 29, 2019 - 10:56 am
 

WASHINGTON — U.S. officials say that an Afghan soldier has killed two American service members in Afghanistan.

The officials say the soldier gunned them down on Monday. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak on the record about details that have not yet been made public.

U.S. Central Command has confirmed that two U.S. troops were killed, but provided no details. It says additional information is being withheld until 24 hours after notification of next of kin is complete.

