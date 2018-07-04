After shooting, Capital-Gazette staff march in July 4th parade

Staff from the Maryland newspaper where five employees were shot to death walked in the Fourth of July parade in Annapolis.

Current and former Capital Gazette staff members march in the Annapolis 4th of July parade in Annapolis, Md., Wednesday, July 4, 2018. (Jay Reed/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

Capital Gazette reporter E.B. Furgurson III looks at the crosses representing his five colleagues at a makeshift memorial at the scene outside the office building housing The Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md., Sunday, July 1, 2018. (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

Steve Samaras, owner of Zachary's Jewelers in downtown Annapolis, Md., stands in front of his store on Saturday, June 30, 2018 with a sign showing support for the town and The Capital newspaper, where five people were shot to death by a gunman two days earlier. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

Mary Adams, owner of The Annapolis Bookstore, stands by a sign outside her store on Saturday, June 30, 2018 in downtown Annapolis, Md. Adams, who knew two of the journalists who were killed in the attack on The Capital newspaper, said the shooting has made the entire community very sad. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

People listen to a bagpipe player during a vigil in response to a shooting in the Capital Gazette newspaper office, Friday, June 29, 2018, in Annapolis, Md. Prosecutors say Jarrod W. Ramos opened fire Thursday in the newsroom. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Tanner Piekarski, left, and Kylie Myles hold signs during a vigil in response to a shooting at The Capital Gazette newspaper office, Friday, June 29, 2018, in Annapolis, Md. Prosecutors say Jarrod W. Ramos opened fire Thursday in the Capital Gazette newsroom. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Annapolis, Md., residents gather for a candlelight vigil across the street from where five journalists were slain Thursday at their newspaper office in Annapolis, Friday, June 29, 2018. Prosecutors say 38-year-old Jarrod W. Ramos opened fire Thursday in the Capital Gazette newsroom. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Staff from the Maryland newspaper where five employees were shot to death walked in the Fourth of July parade in Annapolis.

The Baltimore Sun reports that a few dozen current and former journalists from The Capital participated in the Wednesday evening parade, where they were greeted by supportive whistles, cheers and applause. Several staffers wore T-shirts reading “Journalism Matters,” while others in the parade wore shirts that said, “Press On.”

Capital editor Rick Hutzell says journalists are usually reporting on — not participating in — community events, but he thought it was the right thing for the staff to march this year.

Three current journalists led The Capital’s group by carrying a blue banner with the newspaper’s logo that photographer Paul Gillespie had found in his home.