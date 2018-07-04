After shooting, Capital-Gazette staff to march in July 4th parade

Staff from the Maryland newspaper where five employees were shot to death plan to walk in the Fourth of July parade in Annapolis.

Annapolis, Md., residents gather for a candlelight vigil across the street from where five journalists were slain Thursday at their newspaper office in Annapolis, Friday, June 29, 2018. Prosecutors say 38-year-old Jarrod W. Ramos opened fire Thursday in the Capital Gazette newsroom. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Capital Gazette reporter E.B. Furgurson III looks at the crosses representing his five colleagues at a makeshift memorial at the scene outside the office building housing The Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md., Sunday, July 1, 2018. (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

Steve Samaras, owner of Zachary's Jewelers in downtown Annapolis, Md., stands in front of his store on Saturday, June 30, 2018 with a sign showing support for the town and The Capital newspaper, where five people were shot to death by a gunman two days earlier. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

Mary Adams, owner of The Annapolis Bookstore, stands by a sign outside her store on Saturday, June 30, 2018 in downtown Annapolis, Md. Adams, who knew two of the journalists who were killed in the attack on The Capital newspaper, said the shooting has made the entire community very sad. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

People listen to a bagpipe player during a vigil in response to a shooting in the Capital Gazette newspaper office, Friday, June 29, 2018, in Annapolis, Md. Prosecutors say Jarrod W. Ramos opened fire Thursday in the newsroom. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Tanner Piekarski, left, and Kylie Myles hold signs during a vigil in response to a shooting at The Capital Gazette newspaper office, Friday, June 29, 2018, in Annapolis, Md. Prosecutors say Jarrod W. Ramos opened fire Thursday in the Capital Gazette newsroom. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Staff from the Maryland newspaper where five employees were shot to death plan to walk in the Fourth of July parade in Annapolis.

Mayor Gavin Buckley says the city invited journalists from The Capital newspaper to participate in the parade Wednesday evening. He says the city has received confirmation that some will be in the parade.

The mayor says he believes it’s symbolic for the town, in terms of healing from the tragedy.

Buckley also says former employees of the paper are returning to show support and that anyone connected to the paper is welcome to walk in the parade to feel that “the city has their back.”

The newspaper staffers will have a place of honor near the front of the parade.