84°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Nation and World

After video captures beating, 3 Arkansas officers suspended

Two state deputies and a Mulberry police officer were put on suspension after the incident. (STN)
The Associated Press
August 22, 2022 - 7:23 am
 
Three law enforcement officers in Arkansas have been suspended after a video posted on social m ...
Three law enforcement officers in Arkansas have been suspended after a video posted on social media showed a suspect being held down on the ground and beaten by police. Arkansas State Police said Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022 that it would investigate the use of force by the officers earlier in the day outside a convenience store in Mulberry. (AP Photo/Jeannie Nuss, File)

MULBERRY, Ark. — Three Arkansas law enforcement officers have been suspended and a state police has been investigation launched after a video posted on social media showed a suspect being held down on the ground and beaten by police.

Arkansas State Police said Sunday night that it would investigate the use of force by the officers earlier in the day outside a convenience store in Mulberry, about 140 miles northwest of Little Rock.

Two Crawford County sheriff’s deputies and one Mulberry police officer were suspended Sunday, city and county authorities said. The officers were responding to a report of a man making threats outside the convenience store, authorities said.

State police identified the man as Randall Worcester, 27, of Goose Creek, South Carolina. The video posted online shows one officer punching Worcester with a clenched fist, while another can be seen kneeing him, and a third is holding him down.

Worcester was taken to a hospital for treatment Sunday then released and booked in the Van Buren County jail on multiple charges, including second-degree battery, resisting arrest and terroristic threatening, state police said.

Authorities have not released the names of the three officers who were seen on the video. Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante said Sunday that the two deputies were suspended pending an investigation.

“I hold all my employees accountable for their actions and will take appropriate measures in this matter,” Damante said.

In a statement released Sunday evening, Mulberry Police Chief Shannon Gregory said the city officer involved in the incident is on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

“The city of Mulberry and the Mulberry police department takes these investigations very seriously,” Gregory said.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Sunday night on Twitter that the “incident in Crawford County will be investigated pursuant to the video evidence and the request of the prosecuting attorney.”

Mulberry is a small town of about 1,600 people in western Arkansas right off Interstate 40, a major corridor that runs from California to North Carolina.

MOST READ
1
Storms move away from Vegas; 1 tornado confirmed, another pending
Storms move away from Vegas; 1 tornado confirmed, another pending
2
CARTOONS: The FBI finds the real Trump threat
CARTOONS: The FBI finds the real Trump threat
3
Clearing sky expected for 3-4 days; Lake Mead up more than 2.25 feet
Clearing sky expected for 3-4 days; Lake Mead up more than 2.25 feet
4
Station Casinos sees a future filled with construction
Station Casinos sees a future filled with construction
5
Cyclist crashes after trooper tries stop; US 95 southbound opened after 3 hours
Cyclist crashes after trooper tries stop; US 95 southbound opened after 3 hours
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this handout photo taken from video released by Investigative Committee of Russia on Sunday, ...
Russian political theorist’s daughter dies in car explosion
By Jim Heintz Associated Press

The Moscow branch of the Russian Investigative Committee said preliminary information indicated 29-year-old TV commentator Daria Dugina was killed by an explosive planted in the SUV she was driving Saturday night.

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Rus ...
Accusations fly about fighting near largest nuke plant in Europe
By Paul Byrne The Associated Press

Later Friday, a Ukrainian official said two civilians were wounded by Russian shelling of Ukrainian communities neighboring the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, the latest in a long string of such shelling accusations.

David Chou appears in court Friday, June 10, 2022, in Santa Ana, Calif. (James Schaeffer/Las Ve ...
Las Vegas man enters not-guilty plea in California church shooting
By Sean Emery The Orange County Register

A Las Vegas man pleaded not guilty in a California court on Friday to charges that he killed one person and wounded five in a shooting at a Taiwanese American church meeting.

This June 23, 2011, file booking photo provided by the U.S. Marshals Service shows James "White ...
Three men charged with killing Whitey Bulger
By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER Associated Press

The suspects, including a Mafia hitman, are accused of killing the notorious Boston crime boss in a West Virginia prison.

An aerial view of Lake Powell on the Colorado River along the Arizona-Utah border in September ...
2 French tourists killed in Lake Powell plane crash
The Associated Press

A small plane that plunged into a lake that straddles the Arizona-Utah state line, killing two people and injuring five, was carrying six French tourists plus a pilot, authorities said Tuesday.

 
Over-the-counter hearing aids expected this fall in US
By Matthew Perrone The Associated Press

Millions of Americans will be able to buy hearing aids without a prescription later this fall, under a long-awaited rule finalized Tuesday.

Cars remain stuck in mud flows in the parking lot of The Inn at Death Valley at the national pa ...
Death Valley gets emergency funding for flood repairs
The Associated Press

Nearly $12 million has been made available to the National Park Service to repair flood damage to roads in Death Valley National Park, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration said Monday.