Ailing St. Bernard rescued by volunteers on British peak

The Associated Press
July 26, 2020 - 4:27 pm
 

LONDON — St. Bernards are known for helping to rescue distressed travelers in the mountains, but the tables were turned Sunday in northern England.

Sixteen volunteers from the Wasdale mountain rescue team took turns carrying Daisy, a 121-pound St Bernard, from England’s highest peak, Scafell Pike. The mountain rescue team spent nearly five hours rescuing Daisy, who had collapsed Friday evening while descending the mountain with her owners.

Rescue workers said Daisy was displaying signs of pain in her rear legs and was refusing to move. After consulting with a veterinarian’s office, they administered some pain relief and adjusted their stretcher, which is designed for humans, to be more dog-friendly. They also packed a few treats to help settle her down.

“Having team members with their own pampered pooches at home, and also our much-adored search dog Jess, we recognize the distress that both an animal can feel and also that of their owners,” the team said.

They said Daisy was recovering from her ordeal.

Scafell Pike, 3,209 feet above sea level, is located in the Lake District National Park in Cumbria.

The Wasdale Mountain Rescue team relies on donations to fund their mountain safety efforts.

