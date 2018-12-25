Air crash kills governor, ex-governor of Mexico’s Puebla state

MEXICO CITY — Mexican officials say a husband-and-wife political power couple who were the current and ex-governors of Puebla state have died in what local media report was an aircraft crash on Christmas Eve.

Rafael Moreno Valle, candidate of the "Compromiso por Puebla" party coalition, flashes two thumbs up after casting his vote on July 4, 2010, during state elections in Puebla, Mexico. Moreno Valle, who went on to win the 2010 gubernatorial race, died in what local media are reporting as a helicopter crash on Christmas Eve, Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, along with his wife Martha Erika Alonso, who is currently the governor of Puebla. (AP Photo/Joel Merino, File)

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has expressed his “deepest condolences” via Twitter to the family of Puebla Gov. Martha Erika Alonso and ex-Gov. Rafael Moreno Valle.

National Action Party president Marko Cortes tweets that he deeply regrets Monday’s accident in which they died. Both belonged to National Action.

Mexican authorities confirm that Martha Erika Alonso, governor of Puebla and her husband, senator and former governor Rafael Moreno Valle, just died in a helicopter crash. They were both from the conservative PAN party and she became governor in recent very contested elections. pic.twitter.com/aa1DydAfQO — 𝓐𝓷𝓭𝓪𝓵𝓪𝓵𝓾𝓬𝓱𝓪 (@Andalalucha) December 24, 2018

Alonso took office as governor less than two weeks ago. Moreno Valle governed the central state from 2011 to 2017 and was currently a federal senator.

The Reforma newspaper reported that the small aircraft took off from Puebla’s eponymous capital city and crashed in Huejotzingo, about 20 miles away.