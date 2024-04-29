81°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Airport service lets ‘the rich person pass you’ in line, bill backers say

CLEAR, the airport line shortcut service, operates in 2018 at a TSA security checkpoint in San ...
CLEAR, the airport line shortcut service, operates in 2018 at a TSA security checkpoint in San Francisco. (David Tran/Dreamstime/TNS)
More Stories
A self-driving tractor trailer maneuvers around a test track in Pittsburgh, Thursday, March 14, ...
Driverless tractor-trailers? Future is near for self-driving trucks on US roads
A woman wearing a keffiyeh walks by a pro-Palestinian encampment, advocating for financial disc ...
Demonstrations roil U.S. campuses ahead of graduations as protesters spar over Gaza conflict
People protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and call for the ...
Biden and Netanyahu speak as pressure builds on Hamas, Israel
Graduating seniors take photos around the Tommy Trojan statue on the University of Southern Cal ...
USC president makes her first remarks over recent campus controversies on Israel-Hamas war
Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse
April 29, 2024 - 5:54 am
 

A pair of California state senators from opposing parties have joined together to propose a bill, the first of its kind in the nation, that critics say would eliminate the expedited security screening service CLEAR from airports. But, proponents say that CLEAR would simply need to change its method of operation to retain its presence in California.

The bill, spearheaded by Democratic state Sen. Josh Newman and Republican state Sen. Janet Nguyen, takes aim at the current practice of what is being labeled “line cutting” by CLEAR members, who are allowed to bypass the usual TSA screening queues for a fee.

The service allows passengers to skip to the front of the line after their identity is verified at a CLEAR kiosk; but, unlike TSA Precheck, its does not expedite the actual TSA checkpoint screening process. So, effectively, CLEAR members are holding up those who have been standing in line because they haven’t spent the extra money.

Both senators, who frequently fly between their Southern California districts and Sacramento, have expressed frustration at CLEAR’s “pay-to-play” model, which they argue gives an unfair advantage to those who can afford to pay the annual fee of $189, while those who can’t afford it languish longer in TSA security lines.

“The least you can expect when you have to go through the security line at the airport is that you don’t suffer the indignity of somebody pushing you out of the way to let the rich person pass you,” Newman, who co-created the bill, told Politico.

Although certain industry groups are opposing the measure — mainly airlines for whom the CLEAR program generates revenue — others are backing the new bill, including flight attendants and TSA agents, who are affronted by the notion that passengers can pay to cut in front of everyone else.

James Mudrock, president of AFGE Local 1230, wrote in a letter to Senate Transportation Committee chair Dave Cortese that CLEAR is “nothing more than the luxury resale of upcharge of space in the airport security queue, where those who pay can skip the line at the direct expense of every other traveler.”

In a letter of support for the bill, Sarah Nelson, head of the flight attendants’ union, expressed concern about the security protocols CLEAR relies on, stating that the service “doesn’t add any enhanced layer of security.” She said that the proposed legislation would “restore equal access and treatment at the airport security checkpoint.”

Newman and Nguyen’s bill would require CLEAR — and any other third-party vendors who might adopt the same business model — to establish and operate its own TSA security lane in order to continue operating at the nine California airports where it currently has a presence. But, critics say that it’s simply unrealistic to expect the TSA to dedicate officers to a special airport security screening lane, which would require federal approval to fund and operate, since the TSA is a federal agency.

Major airlines Delta, United, Southwest, Alaska, JetBlue and Hawaiian intend to battle the bill, pointing to revenue loss that they said causes airfare prices to go up. Neither California Gov. Gavin Newsom nor Senate President Pro Tempore Mike McGuire were willing to comment on the measure.

_______

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A woman wearing a keffiyeh walks by a pro-Palestinian encampment, advocating for financial disc ...
Demonstrations roil U.S. campuses ahead of graduations as protesters spar over Gaza conflict
By CHRISTOPHER WEBER, CAROLYN THOMPSON and MARGERY BECK Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Protests are roiling college campuses across the U.S. as upcoming graduation ceremonies are threatened by disruptive demonstrators, with students and others sparring over Israel’s military offensive in Gaza and its mounting death toll.

People protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and call for the ...
Biden and Netanyahu speak as pressure builds on Hamas, Israel
By Tia Goldenberg, Jon Gambrell and Samy Magdy The Associated Press

TEL AVIV, Israel— The White House on Sunday said President Joe Biden had again spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as pressure builds on Israel and Hamas terrorists to reach a deal that would free some Israeli hostages and bring a cease-fire in the nearly seven-month-long war in Gaza.

A student protester against the war in Gaza walks past tents and banners in an encampment in Ha ...
Campuses across US wrestle with how to address protests
By Noreen Nasir, Aaron Morrison and Nick Perry The Associated Press

Protesters at universities across the country are demanding schools cut financial ties to Israel and divest from companies they say are enabling the conflict.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Proposal would officially rename Dulles airport for Trump
recommend 2
Biden says Arab states ready to recognize Israel in future deal
recommend 3
Harvard law student government calls on university to divest from ‘Israeli occupation and genocide’
recommend 4
Israel agrees to U.S. talks on Rafah
recommend 5
US sees missile strike on Israel by Iran, proxies as imminent
recommend 6
Columbia has more protests despite arrests