Nation and World

Airstrikes continue as Israel prepares for ground counterattack in Gaza — PHOTOS

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 15, 2023 - 11:04 am
 
Updated October 20, 2023 - 11:24 am
Following the death of Israeli news photographer Roy Edan and his wife, Smadar, Edan's father s ...
Following the death of Israeli news photographer Roy Edan and his wife, Smadar, Edan's father sits next to the couples' graves during their funeral in Kfar Harif, Israel, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. The couple was killed by Hamas terrorists in their house in Kibbutz Kfar Azza on Oct. 7. Their 3-year-old daughter, Abigail, is believed to be held hostage in Gaza. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)
Israeli soldiers patrol next to communities near the Israeli-Gaza border, southern Israel, Frid ...
Israeli soldiers patrol next to communities near the Israeli-Gaza border, southern Israel, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Fri ...
Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Israeli soldiers work on a tank at a staging area in southern Israel near the border with the G ...
Israeli soldiers work on a tank at a staging area in southern Israel near the border with the Gaza Strip, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrives at the Rafah border crossing, Egypt, Friday, Oc ...
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrives at the Rafah border crossing, Egypt, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Mohammed Asad)
Israelis load their belongings onto a bus as they evacuate from the southern Israeli town of Sd ...
Israelis load their belongings onto a bus as they evacuate from the southern Israeli town of Sderot, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. The government on Sunday began a voluntary evacuation from the town, located near the border with the Gaza Strip, ahead of an expected ground offensive in the Palestinian territory. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Israelis carry their belongings as they evacuate from the southern Israeli town of Sderot, Sund ...
Israelis carry their belongings as they evacuate from the southern Israeli town of Sderot, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. The government on Sunday began a voluntary evacuation from the town, located near the border with the Gaza Strip, ahead of an expected ground offensive in the Palestinian territory. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
An Israeli soldier walks in front of a moving tank with an Israeli flag on the top in a staging ...
An Israeli soldier walks in front of a moving tank with an Israeli flag on the top in a staging area near the Israeli border with Lebanon, on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
An Israeli mobile artillery unit fired a shell from southern Israel towards the Gaza Strip, in ...
An Israeli mobile artillery unit fired a shell from southern Israel towards the Gaza Strip, in a position near the Israel-Gaza border, Israel, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. Israel has been striking targets throughout Gaza since a bloody, cross-border attack by Hamas militants killed over 1,300 Israelis on Oct. 7. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
A shell from Israeli artillery explodes over Aita al-Shaab a Lebanese border village with Israe ...
A shell from Israeli artillery explodes over Aita al-Shaab a Lebanese border village with Israel, south Lebanon, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. Shelling and clashes near the Lebanese southern border village of Aita al-Shaab and northern Israeli border town of Shtula marks an ongoing escalation in clashes between Hezbollah and the Israeli military. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
Rockets are fired toward Israel from the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Sunday, Oct. ...
Rockets are fired toward Israel from the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. Israel has been striking targets throughout Gaza since a bloody, cross-border attack by Hamas militants killed over 1,300 and captured many Israelis on Oct. 7. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Sun ...
Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. Israel has been striking targets throughout Gaza since a bloody, cross-border attack by Hamas militants killed over 1,300 and captured many Israelis on Oct. 7. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
A woman lights candles in honor of victims of the Hamas attacks during a vigil at Dizengoff squ ...
A woman lights candles in honor of victims of the Hamas attacks during a vigil at Dizengoff square in central Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. The writing reads: "Out of Words." (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
The bodies of Israelis killed in an unprecedented Hamas attack are gathered for identification ...
The bodies of Israelis killed in an unprecedented Hamas terrorist attack are gathered for identification at a military base in Ramla, Israel, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zweigenberg)
The bodies of Israelis killed in an unprecedented Hamas attack are gathered for identification ...
The bodies of Israelis killed in an unprecedented Hamas terrorist attack are gathered for identification at a military base in Ramla, Israel, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
The bodies of Israelis killed in an unprecedented Hamas attack are gathered for identification ...
The bodies of Israelis killed in an unprecedented Hamas terrorist attack are gathered for identification at a military base in Ramla, Israel, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
The bodies of Israelis killed in an unprecedented Hamas attack are gathered for identification ...
The bodies of Israelis killed in an unprecedented Hamas terrorist attack are gathered for identification at a military base in Ramla, Israel, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
FILE - Israeli soldiers carry the flag-covered coffin of Shilo Rauchberger at the Mount Herzl c ...
Israeli soldiers carry the flag-covered coffin of Shilo Rauchberger at the Mount Herzl cemetery in Jerusalem, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
A man mourns during the funeral of Antonio Macias at Pardes Haim cemetery in Kfar Saba, near Te ...
A man mourns during the funeral of Antonio Macias at Pardes Haim cemetery in Kfar Saba, near Tel Aviv, on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. Macias was killed when Hamas unleashed its terrorist attack on thousands of Jews attending a music festival in southern Israel earlier this month. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, on ...
Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. Israel has been striking targets throughout Gaza since a bloody, cross-border terrorist attack by Hamas militants killed over 1,300 and captured many Israelis on Oct. 7. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Israeli police extinguish fire at a site struck by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip in the so ...
Israeli police extinguish fire at a site struck by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip in the southern Israeli town of Sderot on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Israeli airstrikes continued to hit southern Gaza on Friday as the military prepared for a counterattack against the Hamas terrorist group. Meanwhile, Israel is evacuating a sizable town near the Lebanese border as the Hezbollah militant group has hinted it might join the fighting.

Here are some of the latest photos from the war.

Warning: Images of war.

THE LATEST
This photo provided by the Raanan family shows Natalie Raanan and her dog, Panda, in Chicago. ...
Biden celebrates release of 2 Americans taken by Hamas
The Associated Press

President Joe Biden is celebrating the release of a Chicago-area woman and her teenage daughter who had been visiting Israel when they were taken hostage by Hamas militants Oct. 7.

 
Biden declares support for Israel, Ukraine vital for US security
By Chris Megerian and Seung Min Kim The Associated Press

President Joe Biden declared it is "vital for America's national security" for Israel and Ukraine to succeed in their wars, making the case Thursday night for deepening U.S. involvement in a rare Oval Office address.

