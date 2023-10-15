Airstrikes continue as Israel prepares for ground counterattack in Gaza — PHOTOS
The Israeli military continues to prepare for an expected ground assault against the Hamas terrorist group.
Israeli airstrikes continued to hit southern Gaza on Friday as the military prepared for a counterattack against the Hamas terrorist group. Meanwhile, Israel is evacuating a sizable town near the Lebanese border as the Hezbollah militant group has hinted it might join the fighting.
Here are some of the latest photos from the war.
Warning: Images of war.