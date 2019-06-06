92°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Alabama bill: Chemical castration for some sex offenders

By Kim Chandler The Associated Press
June 6, 2019 - 8:32 am
 

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Some sex offenders in Alabama could be chemically castrated before being released on parole, under a bill approved by state lawmakers.

Lawmakers gave final approval to the bill last week and sent it to Gov. Kay Ivey.

Chemical castration involves taking medication that blocks testosterone production in order to decrease the person’s sex drive. At least eight states allow the procedure — including California, Florida and Texas— but it is unclear how often it is used.

The Alabama bill, sponsored by Republican Rep. Steve Hurst, would require sex offenders whose crimes involved children younger than 13 to receive the medication before being released from prison on parole. They would then be required to continue the medication until a judge decided they could stop.

“If it will help one or two children, and decrease that urge to the point that person does not harm that child, it’s worth it,” Hurst said during debate on the bill in the House of Representatives.

Hurst began pushing the legislation more than a decade ago after hearing the story of an infant who was sexually abused by the baby’s father.

Early versions of the bill, which did not pass, would have mandated permanent surgical castration.

During the debate, Hurst acknowledged the measure was not a cure-all since it may not work for everyone and offenders could find other ways to molest children.

A spokeswoman for Ivey said Tuesday that the bill is undergoing a legal review before the governor decides whether to sign it.

Some legal groups have questioned the legality of forced medication.

“We certainly think that it raises constitutional concerns,” Randall Marshall, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Alabama, wrote in an email.

The bill would require parolees to pay for the medication themselves, although fees could be waived for those who couldn’t afford it.

The legislation also would require that an Alabama Health Department employee administer the medication.

The department said in a statement that it is monitoring the legislation and awaiting the governor’s decision.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Screen capture/WFAA YouTube)
Flu ruled out as cause of death for Texas couple in Fiji
The Associated Press

Health officials in Fiji said they don’t yet have an answer on why a Texas couple died while vacationing on the island but that influenza has been ruled out as a potential cause.

In fields such as IT, a poll finds workers under 50 believe older staffers may not be as effect ...
Some younger workers not happy with graying workforce, poll shows
By Andrew Soergel For The Associated Press

A rising share of older Americans is forgoing the concept of a traditional retirement at the age of 65, a trend that some younger workers aren’t particularly thrilled to see.

Carnival Corp. President Arnold Donald, left, arrives at federal court, Monday, June 3, 2019, i ...
Carnival agrees to pay $20M over pollution from cruise ships
By Curt Anderson The Associated Press

Carnival Corp. reached a settlement in which the world’s largest cruise line agreed to pay a $20 million penalty because its ships continued to pollute the oceans.

Marcelo Ebrard, Mexico's Secretary of Foreign Affairs, speaks during a news conference at the E ...
Trump says much work to be done to avoid start of tariffs
By Luis Alonso Lugo The Associated Press

A multifaceted effort by Mexico officials aims to get a compromise to avoid a 5% tariff proposed by President Donald Trump before a Monday deadline.

Former nurse Niels Hoegel, right, accused of multiple murder and attempted murder of patients, ...
German nurse who killed 87 patients gets life sentence
By David Rising Associated Press

A former nurse who liked putting patients into cardiac arrest because he enjoyed the feeling of being able to resuscitate them was convicted Thursday of 85 counts of murder.

President Donald Trump participates in a ceremony to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day ...
Words of respect, silence at Normandy honor D-Day’s heroes
By Raf Casert and John Leicester The Associated Press

With the silence of remembrance and respect, nations honored the memory of the fallen and the singular bravery of all Allied troops in the landing at Normandy.

Los Angeles International Airport (Facebook)
Power outage grounds flights at Los Angeles airport
The Associated Press

A power surge at Los Angeles International Airport has prompted flight delays and cancellations and some passengers found themselves stuck in their planes.