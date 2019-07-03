99°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Alabama DA declines to prosecute woman who was shot, lost fetus

The Associated Press
July 3, 2019 - 12:25 pm
 

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — An Alabama district attorney said Wednesday she is dropping charges against a woman who was indicted for manslaughter after she lost her fetus when was shot during a fight.

Marshae Jones was arrested last week after a grand jury concluded she intentionally caused the death of her fetus by initiating a fight, knowing she was pregnant.

Jones was five months pregnant when 23-year-old Ebony Jemison shot her in the stomach during a December argument over the fetus’s father, authorities said.

Jemison was initially charged with manslaughter, but a Jefferson County grand jury declined to indict her after police said an investigation determined Jones started the fight, and Jemison ultimately fired in self-defense. Jones, 28, was indicted by the same grand jury and arrested.

But Jefferson County Bessemer Cutoff District Attorney Lynneice O. Washington said Wednesday that she would not pursue the case.

Lawyers defending Jones filed a motion to dismiss Monday morning, arguing that in issuing the charges, the state used a “flawed and twisted rationale” that “ignores the law and ignores reason.”

The idea that Jones intentionally caused the death of her fetus by initiating the fight is a “tortured,” ”irrational” theory which “defies the most basic logic and analysis,” the filing asserts.

Alabama is one of dozens of states that have fetal homicide laws allowing criminal charges when fetuses are killed in violent acts, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Jones’ arrest sparked outrage across the country, with advocates for women’s rights calling it another attempt to charge women for crimes related to their pregnancies. Legal scholars said the arrest raises questions about what other scenarios — such as driving a car or swimming in a pool — could constitute putting a fetus in danger.

It comes after the state passed the nation’s most hardline anti-abortion legislation. It would make performing an abortion at any stage of pregnancy a felony punishable by 10 to 99 years or life in prison for the provider. The law makes no exception for pregnancies resulting from rape or incest. The only exception would be when the woman’s health is at serious risk

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this June 27, 2019, photo, a sign adorns an historic wagon along the old Route 66 in Needles ...
California town wants to be a sanctuary for gun owners
By John Rogers and John Locher The Associated Press

The Old West desert town of Needles, California, is where the beleaguered Joad family crossed the Colorado River into California in John Steinbeck’s classic novel “The Grapes of Wrath” and was a boyhood home to “Peanuts” creator Charles Schulz.

Navy Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher, center, walks with his wife, Andrea Gallagher, ...
Jury will decide SEAL’s punishment for posing with corpse
By Julie Watson and Brian Melley The Associated Press

The same military jurors who acquitted a decorated Navy SEAL of murder in the killing of a wounded Islamic State captive under his care in Iraq in 2017 will return to court Wednesday to decide whether he should serve any jail time for the single charge he was convicted of: posing with the 17-year-old militant’s corpse.

In a April 9, 2018, file photo, released by an official website of the office of the Iranian Pr ...
President says Iran will enrich uranium to ‘any amount we want’
By Jon Gambrell and Nasser Karimi The Associated Press

Iran’s president warned European partners in its faltering nuclear deal on Wednesday that Tehran will increase its enrichment of uranium to “any amount that we want” beginning on Sunday, putting pressure on them to offer a way around intense U.S. sanctions targeting the country.

Two Bradley Fighting Vehicles are parked next to the Lincoln Memorial before President Donald T ...
Fireworks ignited well before Trump’s July 4 military salute
By Robert Burns, Lolita C. Baldor and Darlene Superville The Associated Press

President Donald Trump is marshalling tanks, jets and other machinery for a Fourth of July celebration that traditionally is light on military might.