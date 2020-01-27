47°F
Alabama fire chief confirms deaths as fire destroys 35 boats

The Associated Press
January 27, 2020 - 5:03 am
 
Updated January 27, 2020 - 5:06 am

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. — A fire chief in Alabama has confirmed fatalities in a massive fire that consumed at least 35 boats docked along the Tennessee River.

Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Mecklaus isn’t saying how many people have died. Earlier, he said 7 people were hospitalized and 7 others were missing after a fire destroyed at least 35 boats docked in Jackson County Park.

The fire broke out early Monday. The chief said most of the vessels were houseboats.

The Jackson County Emergency Management Agency says firefighting and rescue operations have been taking place on land and in the water.

The park on the Tennessee River includes a boat ramp, a dock and a restaurant, and offers boat rentals, according to Jackson County’s government website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

