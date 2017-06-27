ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1

Alabama military base on lockdown with report of shooter

The Associated Press
June 27, 2017 - 9:17 am
 
Updated June 27, 2017 - 9:23 am

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A north Alabama military post said in a tweet it was on lockdown Tuesday amid reports of possible active shooter, telling workers to “run hide fight.”

Redstone Arsenal received reports of a person possibly armed with a weapon at a building on the base, spokesman Christopher Colster told WAFF-TV in a live broadcast.

Colster said there were no confirmed casualities, and officials hoped workers could return to normal activities within a couple of hours.

A safety drill was planned for Wednesday, but Colster said the report of a shooter was not part of any exercise.

 

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Nation and World Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like