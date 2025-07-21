87°F
Alaska Airlines grounds all flights due to technical error

Alaska Airlines aircraft sits in the airline's hangar at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Jan. 10, 2024, in SeaTac, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File)
By The Associated Press
July 21, 2025 - 12:05 am
 

Alaska Airlines grounded all its flights due to an undisclosed technical error affecting its entire system, the carrier announced early Monday.

“We are currently experiencing an IT outage that’s impacting our operations. We requested a temporary, system-wide ground stop until the issue is resolved,” the Seattle-based company said in a social media post. It advised customers to check the status of their flights before heading to an airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration website indicated a ground stop for Alaska Airlines at all airports beginning shortly before 3 a.m. Monday due to an airline request. A second post on the FAA site indicated a ground stop for all Alaska mainline and Horizon aircraft, referring to an Alaska Airlines subsidiary.

The National Transportation Board last month credited the crew of Alaska Airlines flight 1282 with the survival of passengers when a door plug panel flew off the plane shortly after takeoff on Jan. 5, 2024, leaving a hole that sucked objects out of the cabin.

In September, Alaska Airlines said it grounded its flights in Seattle briefly due to “significant disruptions” from an unspecified technology problem that was resolved within hours.

