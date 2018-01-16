Nation and World

Alaska Airlines plane hits truck on taxiway at Boston Logan

The Associated Press
January 16, 2018 - 4:32 am
 

Officials: Plane strikes truck on taxiway, no injuries

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Port Authority says a plane heading to Portland, Oregon accidentally struck a parked truck on the taxiway at Boston’s Logan International Airport.

No one was inside the de-icing truck at the time Monday afternoon and no one was injured. The Boston Globe reports Alaska Airlines said the 166 passengers aboard the airplane were returned to the boarding gate and were placed on other flights.

The plane suffered minor damage to its left wing and was taken out of service for inspection.

Alaska Airlines says it is investigating the cause.

