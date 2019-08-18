102°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Alaska man discovers message in bottle from Russian navy

The Associated Press
August 18, 2019 - 3:49 pm
 

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A 50-year-old letter in a bottle was discovered by a man on the shores of western Alaska connecting him with the Russian navy.

Anchorage television station KTUU reported that Tyler Ivanoff found the handwritten Russian letter early this month while gathering firewood near Shishmaref.

Officials say Ivanoff posted photos on Facebook where Russian speakers translated the message to be a greeting from the Russian navy dated 1969.

Officials say Russian reporters located the original writer, Capt. Anatoliy Botsanenko.

Botsanenko says he sent the message while aboard the Sulak.

Botsanenko was skeptical he was the writer until he saw his signature at the bottom of the note. He said he was 36 when he wrote the note.

Nome radio station KNOM was the first to report Ivanoff’s discovery

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - This photo released by NYPD shows a person of interest wanted for questioning in regard ...
Bail set at $200K for NYC subway scare defendant
The Associated Press

Larry Kenton Griffin II was arrested Saturday in the Bronx after photographs of Griffin and the pots were distributed widely.

Members of the Proud Boys and other right-wing demonstrators march across the Hawthorne Bridge ...
Portland ‘ground zero’ for protests between right, left-wing
By Gillian Flaccus The Associated Press

Hundreds of far-right protesters and anti-fascist counter-demonstrators swarmed downtown Portland,Oregon, on Saturday for a long-hyped rally that attracted President Donald Trump’s attention and resulted in at least 13arrests.

Protesters march in the rain in Hong Kong Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. Heavy rain fell on tens of tho ...
Massive turnout at march in latest Hong Kong protest
By Kelvin Chan and Yanan Wang The Associated Press

Protesters turned Hong Kong streets into rivers of umbrellas Sunday as they marched from a packed parkand filled a major road in the Chinese territory, where mass pro-democracy demonstrations have become a regularweekend activity this summer.

A relative wails near the coffins of victims of the Dubai City wedding hall bombing during a ma ...
Islamic State claims bombing at Kabul wedding that killed 63
By Rahim Faiez and Cara Anna The Associated Press

The suicide bomber stood in the middle of the dancing, clapping crowd as hundreds of Afghan children and adults celebrated a wedding in a joyous release from Kabul’s strain of war.