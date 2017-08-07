Alaska volcano spews ash that could affect air traffic

The Alaska Volcano Observatory says a volcano in the Aleutian Islands spewed ash for about three hours on Monday, which could affect jet traffic traveling between Asia and North America.

In this Feb. 19, 2017 aerial photo, released Alaska Volcano Observatory/Alaska Division of Geological & Geophysical Surveys shows the Bogoslof volcano eruption plume as seen from Unalaska Island in Alaska. The Alaska volcano has erupted periodically since mid-December. (Janet Schaefer/Alaska Volcano Observatory, Alaska Division of Geological & Geophysical Surveys via AP)

An explosive eruption began at about 10 a.m. Monday Alaska time and continued until 1 p.m. at Bogoslof Volcano, about 850 miles southwest of Anchorage.

The National Weather Service issued a message warning aviators of an ash cloud up to 34,000 feet.

A pilot reported seeing the ash cloud at 32,000 feet. Pilots warned of ash clouds fly over or around them to avoid engine damage.

Winds were pushing the cloud south. No hazards for communities were expected.

Bogoslof has erupted periodically since mid-December.

The observatory monitored the eruption with seismic, infrasound, satellite and lightning data. Seismic activity declined but remains above background levels.

The observatory says low-level ash emissions may be continuing and could intensify without warning.