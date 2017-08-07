ad-fullscreen
Alaska volcano spews ash that could affect air traffic

The Associated Press
August 7, 2017 - 4:08 pm
 

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Alaska Volcano Observatory says a volcano in the Aleutian Islands spewed ash for about three hours on Monday, which could affect jet traffic traveling between Asia and North America.

An explosive eruption began at about 10 a.m. Monday Alaska time and continued until 1 p.m. at Bogoslof Volcano, about 850 miles southwest of Anchorage.

The National Weather Service issued a message warning aviators of an ash cloud up to 34,000 feet.

A pilot reported seeing the ash cloud at 32,000 feet. Pilots warned of ash clouds fly over or around them to avoid engine damage.

Winds were pushing the cloud south. No hazards for communities were expected.

Bogoslof has erupted periodically since mid-December.

The observatory monitored the eruption with seismic, infrasound, satellite and lightning data. Seismic activity declined but remains above background levels.

The observatory says low-level ash emissions may be continuing and could intensify without warning.

 

TOP NEWS
