Alcohol suspected in fatal collision in northwest Arizona

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in a fatal traffic accident early Friday on U.S. Highway 95 in northwest Arizona.

Police in Lake Havasu City responded to a two vehicle head-on collision on U.S. 95 at Industrial Boulevard at 2:38 a.m.

“A Hyundai SUV being operated by a 17-year-old male was traveling north … when it crossed the center line striking a Kia Soul heading in the opposite direction,” said police Lt. Shane Sloma.

The driver of the Kia was fatally injured. Sloma identified the victim as Russ Genovese, 41, of Fontana, California.

Sloma said the teenage driver was flown to a Las Vegas hospital for treatment of his injuries. He said the accident investigation was ongoing.