Alec Baldwin escorted by NYPD as pro-Palestinian protest clash gets heated

By Emily St. Martin Los Angeles Times
December 20, 2023 - 11:17 am
 
Updated December 20, 2023 - 11:28 am
Alec Baldwin attends the Roundabout Gala 2023 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom on March 6, 2023, in New York. (John Lamparski/Getty Images/TNS)

Alec Baldwin’s heated argument at a pro-Palestinian rally led to police intervention.

The actor was en route to an engagement Monday evening when he walked through a pro-Palestinian demonstration in New York City. A source close to the actor told The Times that “Alec was on his way to volunteer to teach an acting class. He had no intention of going to the protest and was not involved in any way. He was approached aggressively and repeatedly. The police stepped in to avoid further confrontation so he could make his way to the class safely.”

Video of the altercation shows Baldwin becoming increasingly irate with a protester who held a phone camera up and asked the actor if he condemned Israel. “That’s my business. That’s my business,” Baldwin is heard saying to the protester.

The protester is then heard saying, “You work for Hollywood, do you condemn Israel?”

“You’ve already got your mind made up, every question you’ve got, right?” the actor replied, growing visibly angrier. “I’m in Hollywood’s pockets, you said? You ask stupid questions.”

The protester yelled back saying, “Is that your answer?”

“Ask me a smart question! Ask a smart question!” Baldwin shouted back, as he pushed his way toward the protester, who continued yelling, “Do you condemn Israel? Do you condemn Israel?” Several New York police officers then jumped between the two and escorted Baldwin away from the scene.

The protester, who continued to pursue and film Baldwin, shouted, “Go (expletive) yourself” and “Why did you even come here?”

“Shut the (expletive) up,” Baldwin appeared to yell back as police walked him away.

A representative for the New York Police Department told The Times that NYPD Community Affairs officers separated Baldwin from the group of protesters to prevent further escalation. No arrests were made and no injuries were reported in the incident, the spokesperson said.

In seemingly related news, on Tuesday morning, Baldwin shared a video on Instagram of Dame Judi Dench performing a dramatic reciting of William Shakespeare’s Sonnet 29.

Baldwin has been embroiled in legal battles and controversy since cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, was killed on the set of “Rust” in 2021.

While rehearsing a scene, Baldwin drew his prop revolver from his holster and aimed it at the camera. The weapon fired, fatally striking Hutchins and wounding the film’s director, Joel Souza, who was standing next to her.

