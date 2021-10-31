75°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Nation and World

Alec Baldwin mourns cinematographer

The Associated Press
October 30, 2021 - 6:17 pm
 
In this Sept. 21, 2015 file photo, actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Natio ...
In this Sept. 21, 2015 file photo, actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters. A prop firearm discharged by veteran actor Alec Baldwin, who is starring and producing a Western movie, killed his director of photography and injured the director Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 at the movie set outside Santa Fe, N.M., the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office said. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Alec Baldwin has spoken publicly for the first time on camera about the cinematographer he fatally shot on the movie set of “Rust,” calling her a friend and saying he is in “constant contact” with her grieving family.

“She was my friend,” Baldwin told photographers Saturday on a roadside in Vermont. “We were a very, very well-oiled crew shooting a film together and then this horrible event happened.” The video was distributed by TMZ.

Investigators believe Baldwin’s gun fired a single live round that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza.

Baldwin was joined by his wife, Hilaria, when he spoke to photographers and she filmed the exchange with her smartphone, often trying to get her husband to stop talking. Baldwin said he was speaking out so that the photographers would stop following his family.

Baldwin called the shooting incident a “one-in-a-trillion event” and said he had met with Hutchins’ husband. “He is in shock, he has a 9-year-old son. We are in constant contact with him because we are very worried about his family and his kid. As I said, we are eagerly awaiting for the sheriff’s department to tell us what their investigation has yielded.”

Investigators in New Mexico where the shooting occurred have said that there was “some complacency” in how weapons were handled on the movie set but it’s too soon to determine whether charges will be filed.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza has said 500 rounds of ammunition — a mix of blanks, dummy rounds and suspected live rounds — were found while searching the set of the Western “Rust.”

Detectives have recovered a lead projectile they believe the actor fired. Testing is being done to confirm whether the projectile taken from Souza’s shoulder was fired from the same long Colt revolver used by Baldwin. The FBI will help with ballistics analysis.

Souza, who was standing behind Hutchins, told investigators there should never be live rounds present near the scene.

District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said investigators cannot say yet whether it was negligence or by whom. She called it a complex case that will require more research and analysis.

MOST READ
1
Why are there empty seats at T-Mobile Arena? It’s complicated.
Why are there empty seats at T-Mobile Arena? It’s complicated.
2
Kiss’ Zappos Theater residency canceled
Kiss’ Zappos Theater residency canceled
3
Judge orders city to pay developer $34M in Badlands dispute
Judge orders city to pay developer $34M in Badlands dispute
4
Raiders: 3 areas of concern after the bye week
Raiders: 3 areas of concern after the bye week
5
Remains believed to be those of missing ex-air traffic controller
Remains believed to be those of missing ex-air traffic controller
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - This October 2021, photo provided by Pfizer shows kid-size doses of its COVID-19 vaccine ...
FDA clears doses of Pfizer COVID vaccine for young kids
By Matthew Perrone and Lauran Neergaard The Associated Press

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday paved the way for children ages 5 to 11 to get Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

 
Facebook has a new name
By Barbara Ortutay AP Technology Reporter

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said his company is rebranding itself in an effort to encompass its virtual-reality vision for the future, what Zuckerberg calls the “metaverse.”

 
Biden announces deal on domestic policy package: ‘Let’s get this done’
By Lias Mascaro, Aamer Madhani and Alan Fram The Associated Press

President Joe Biden declared Thursday he has reached a “historic economic framework” with Democrats in Congress on his sweeping domestic policy package, a hard-fought yet dramatically scaled-back deal announced just before he departs for overseas summits.

This October 2021 photo provided by Pfizer shows kid-size doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in Puur ...
FDA panel endorses COVID-19 vaccine for kids
By Lauran Neergaard and Matthew Perrone The Associated Press

The U.S. moved a step closer to expanding COVID-19 vaccinations for millions more children as a panel of government advisers on Tuesday endorsed kid-size doses of Pfizer’s shots for 5- to 11-year-olds.

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen leaves after giving evidence to the joint committee for t ...
Leaked documents show Facebook profits amid safety revelations
By Barbara Ortutay and Kelvin Chan The Associated Press

Amid fallout from the Facebook Papers documents supporting claims that the social network has valued financial success over user safety, Facebook on Monday reported higher profit for the latest quarter.

In this Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, file photo, firefighters battle the Windy Fire as it burns in t ...
Up to 10K California trees to be removed; road to large sequoias closed
The Associated Press

In the wake of California wildfires, upwards of 10,000 trees weakened by fires, drought, disease or age must be removed, work that will keep a nearby highway closed to visitors who seek the world’s two largest sequoia trees.

This October 2021 photo provided by Pfizer shows kid-size doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in Puur ...
Pfizer COVID vaccine looks effective for young kids, says FDA
By Lauran Neergaard and Matthew Perrone The Associated Press

Federal health regulators said late Friday that kid-size doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine appear highly effective at preventing symptomatic infections in elementary school children and caused no unexpected safety issues, as the U.S. weighs beginning vaccinations in youngsters.