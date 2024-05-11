83°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

‘All kinds of nightmares’: Survivor of Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel speaks in California

Ilya Tarshansky, a survivor of Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, watches his video presentation wi ...
Ilya Tarshansky, a survivor of Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, watches his video presentation with audience on Thursday at the Folsom Community Center. His daughter was taken by Hamas miliants and held hostage for 54 days. His son was killed. (Jose Luis Villegas/The Sacramento Bee/TNS)
Ilya Tarshansky reflects for a moment during his presentation on Thursday at the Folsom Communi ...
Ilya Tarshansky reflects for a moment during his presentation on Thursday at the Folsom Community Center when asked a question about his 15-year-old son Lior, who was killed during the Oct. 7 Hamas attack in Israel. (Jose Luis Villegas/The Sacramento Bee/TNS)
Ilya Tarshansky speaks Thursday with Carmit Novitzky, right, and Dror Kohler, center, about his ...
Ilya Tarshansky speaks Thursday with Carmit Novitzky, right, and Dror Kohler, center, about his experience in the Oct. 7th Hamas attack in Israel after his presentation at the Folsom Community Center. (Jose Luis Villegas/The Sacramento Bee/TNS)
Ilya Tarshansky, a survivor of Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, makes his opening statement about ...
Ilya Tarshansky, a survivor of Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, makes his opening statement about the terrorists that attacked and burnt down his home, murdered his son and kidnapped his daughter before showing a presentation with a message of inspiration, courage, and hope on Thursday at the Folsom Community Center. (Jose Luis Villegas/The Sacramento Bee/TNS)
More Stories
Houthi supporters raise their machine guns during a rally against the U.S.-led strikes against ...
Suspected pirate attack in the Gulf of Aden raises concerns about growing Somali piracy
People protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and call for the ...
Israel orders new evacuations in Gaza’s last refuge of Rafah as it expands military offensive
Destroyed buildings in the Gaza Strip are seen during the sunset from southern Israel, Thursday ...
Heavy fighting in Gaza’s Rafah keeps aid crossings closed
FILE - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas addresses the 77th session of the United Nations Gen ...
UN assembly OKs resolution granting Palestine new rights, reviving UN membership bid
By Rosalio Ahumada The Sacramento Bee
May 11, 2024 - 3:09 pm
 

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Ilya Tarshansky readily admits he’s not a great public speaker.

So, he sat Thursday evening in front of an audience of about 100 people at the Folsom Community Center and answered their questions as best as he could.

He’s a survivor of the Oct. 7 surprise Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel. Tarshansky, his 15-year-old son, Lior, and his 13-year-old daughter, Gali, hid in a safe room of their home in Kibbutz Be’eri. They desperately held the safe room door closed as invaders tried to knock the door open, before their home was set on fire.

Disoriented by the intense black smoke, Tarshansky and his daughter escaped the burning home. He was rescued hours later but his daughter was taken by Hamas terrorists and held hostage for 54 days. His son never made it out — they found his body in the safe room.

Tarshansky was asked how he copes with the memories of what happened to him and his children that day.

“When I’m busy with something, I don’t think about it. When I’m in solitude at home? Yeah, of course,” Tarshansky said at Thursday’s event in Folsom. “To me, I’m still on the 7th of October. I don’t believe seven months has passed.”

The Jewish Community Center of Folsom and El Dorado Hills invited Tarshansky to provide a firsthand account of what he and his children went through, along with the devastation of his community of Kibbutz Be’eri in southern Israel a few miles from the border with Gaza.

He has been on a speaking tour in the United States talking to groups about what he went through and seeking donations to help survivors of the Hamas terrorist attacks.

Rabbi Yossi Grossbaum of Chabad Jewish Community Center, who introduced Tarshansky, said the discussion was not a pleasant topic but extremely important in the context of the circumstances. He reminded the audience that more than 100 hostages taken from Israel remain in captivity.

The Folsom event was held amid numerous pro-Palestinian protests at college campuses throughout the United States, including Sacramento State and UC Davis, seeking an end to the ongoing war in Gaza.

Before Tarshansky sat down for the Q&A session, he showed the audience a 25-minute video that included text messages of panic from his daughter to her mother as Hamas terrorists were trying to break into the safe room.

Tarshansky said his daughter was held in a few different places throughout her captivity, spending most of it with other hostages in the home of a Muslim family who had no connection with the Hamas attacks. The home had no running water, and they had little food.

Even after the parents were informed Gali would be released, Tarshansky said they were unable to feel a sense of relief until she ran to them and hugged them. They now live in Tel Aviv.

“We worried about her condition. Luckily, she wasn’t abused,” Tarshansky said.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Destroyed buildings in the Gaza Strip are seen during the sunset from southern Israel, Thursday ...
Heavy fighting in Gaza’s Rafah keeps aid crossings closed
By Wafaa Shurafa and Joseph Krauss The Associated Press

Heavy fighting between Israeli troops and Palestinian terrorists on the outskirts of the southern Gaza city of Rafah has left aid crossings inaccessible, U.N. officials said.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Israelis grapple with how to celebrate a holiday about freedom as many remain captive
recommend 2
Netanyahu vows to invade Rafah ‘with or without a deal’
recommend 3
Hamas needs to quickly make decision on Israel truce offer, Blinken says
recommend 4
Biden and Netanyahu speak as pressure builds on Hamas, Israel
recommend 5
U.N. investigators probe 14 Gaza aid staffers Israel had tied to Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack
recommend 6
Pending U.S. sanctions on IDF unit irks Israel