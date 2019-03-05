Amazon driver in Missouri shot in parking spot dispute

(Thinkstock)

ST. CHARLES, Mo. — One man has been arrested for allegedly shooting an Amazon delivery driver during a fight over a handicapped parking spot at a Target store in Missouri.

St. Charles Police Lt. Tom Wilkison says the 21-year-old driver was taken Tuesday to a hospital in critical but stable condition with a back wound.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that it started when a 65-year-old man pulled out a cellphone to record that the driver had parked illegally in the handicap spot while he talked to another Amazon driver. During a struggle over the phone, the older man fell and then fired shots as the driver walked away. It wasn’t known if he had a disability.

Amazon described what happened as “terrible” in a statement. The driver works for a third-party service provider.