American Airlines just changed when you will board the plane

If you fly American Airlines, get ready for some major changes.

Lebanese authorities detain people they say were planning rocket attacks on Israel

Pope Francis, first Latin American pontiff, dead at 88 after stroke

Check out these key dates in the life of Pope Francis — PHOTOS

An American Airlines jetliner rumbles down a runway at Denver International Airport, Jan. 16, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

If you fly American Airlines, get ready for some major changes.

In an April 16 press release, the company announced its plans to “refine the boarding process by updating boarding groups and adding an additional five minutes of boarding time.”

According to American Airlines, the updated boarding groups will make for easier preboarding.

“American will preboard First and Business customers, along with those who need additional time before beginning to board by group, including families with children ages 2 and under. AAdvantage status members keep the same group they use today when traveling in Main Cabin,” the press release reads.

Related: This Major U.S. Airport Just Got a Lot Quieter Thanks to a New Policy

These changes, which will go into effect on May 1, also emphasize having more time.

“Slightly more time coupled with updated boarding groups will allow for a better paced boarding process and better management of overhead bin space,” the press release adds, and notes “three key wins” for customers:

“Those in the premium cabin will experience the personalized service that they know and expect.” “Fewer carry-on bags will need to be checked at the departure gate.” “Customers will have more time to get settled and find their seats, and receive support from flight attendants when needed.”

Per American Airlines, ConciergeKey, First/Business, and Families with children ages 2 and under are all Preboard. Group 1 is AAdvantage Executive Platinum and Active duty U.S. military with military I.D.

Group 2 is AAdvantage Platinum Pro and oneworld Emerald, Group 3 is AAdvantage Platinum and oneworld Sapphire, Group 4 is AAdvantage Gold, oneworld Ruby, AirPass, and Citi/AAdvantage Executive cardmembers.

Group 5 is Main Cabin Extra (excluding Basic Economy), AAdvantage members who earn 15,000 Loyalty Points, and Eligible AAdvantage credit cardmembers. Group 6 is AAdvantage members.

Finally, Group 7-8 is Main Cabin and Group 9 is Basic Economy.

As for exactly how much time you’ll get to board, you’ll have 35 minutes for Airbus A319 and A320 aircraft, and you’ll have 40 minutes for Boeing 737, Airbus A321, and all widebody aircraft.